Wild Ones promote native plants

Linda Bennett first heard about the importance of native plants more than 30 years ago at a gardening workshop in St. Louis, where she was living at the time.

“The first thing that kind of struck me was the low-maintenance part because I've always loved to garden,” she explained. “I said, ‘Oh, low maintenance, I got to try these out.’ And then I just really learned about all the benefits of them.”

Bennett and her husband, Bill, joined the St. Louis chapter of Wild Ones, which is a national organization that promotes native plants and natural landscapes, and loved it.

So once they retired to the Arcadia Valley area, they decided to see if there was any interest in starting a chapter in their area. That’s how the Southeast Missouri chapter was born in June 2018.

Bennett is the president of the chapter.

“What Wild Ones is about is just educating people about native plants and why they're important (and) the benefits of them,” she said. “They've been around for thousands and thousands of years. So, of course, they do well. Once they're established, they’re very low maintenance.

“All the pollinators that we need to have just to grow our food depend on them. If we just have exotics and things that aren't from the area, our food sources not going to do well at all. So it kind of is a chain reaction from that.”

The chapter meets once a month, except for in December and January. The meetings are normally held on the second Saturday of the month at someone’s home or sometimes a public garden. Membership is not required to attend the meetings.

To become a member, according to the Wild One’s website, it’s $40 a year. The next meeting is Saturday.

Bennett said they are currently about 20 members, but 30-35 people normally attend each meeting.

Topics for this year’s meetings include moss/lichen identification, rain gardens, and mushrooms.

“We try to have a topic for each meeting,” Bennett explained. “And either the homeowner does a little talk about something or we have somebody come — maybe somebody from Missouri Department of Conservation or just anybody that's interested in natives.”

They also always take a tour of the property where they meet, so those who attend can see examples of native plants and how they grow in those environments.

“People can just network with each other and learn what's worked for them,” she added. “So that's a big part of our meetings.”

In November, they normally have a potluck and seed swap to end the year.

Whatever the topic, Bennett loves to share her love of gardening and native plants.

A few of her favorites are coneflowers, monarda, purple poppy mallow, and coreopsis.

“I love nature,” she said. “I just really enjoy it. Just being outside, it destresses me. It calms me. It's just fun. I'm just amazed at nature itself. So I think Wild Ones has just helped me to learn how much better it is for our environment and our ecology to use native plants. And native plants are gorgeous.

“So it's just been really fun experimenting with different things in different places and I'm always clearing the new spot to try something else.”

For more information about the local Wild Ones chapter, email Bennett at Wbennett301@sbcglobal.net or the Wild Ones Southeast MO Facebook page.

