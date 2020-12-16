Wildlife tracking program helps MDC, partners contribute to migratory bird research across the hemisphere

Last year, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) joined the Motus Wildlife Tracking System – an international network of receiver stations tracking the large-scale movements of birds, bats, and large insects. Through the Motus program, researchers across the western hemisphere can improve their understanding of migrant species that pass through or breed in Missouri. During 2020 fall migration, Motus receivers in Missouri detected 19 Motus-tagged birds, most of which were originally tagged by researchers in Montana.

Motus Wildlife Tracking System

Motus began in 2014 by Bird Studies Canada with other Canadian partners but has since spread rapidly to 31 countries across four continents. The tracking system works on a two-part basis: using nanotags and a collaborative system of receiver stations. Researchers fit birds with lightweight nanotags, or tiny radio transmitters, that send out radio signals coded to be detected on the Motus frequency. There are currently 996 active Motus stations in the world, all listening on the same frequency. When these Motus-tagged animals fly within range of any Motus receiver along its migration route, the signal is detected and stored, or uploaded to the Motus website via an internet connection or the cellular network.