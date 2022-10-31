 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth deer hunting numbers released

  Updated
Preliminary data shows young hunters harvested 13,759 deer during the early youth portion of firearms deer season Oct. 29-30. Pictured is Jovi Bond of Eugene, who harvested this buck on private property in Cole County.

 MDC

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that young hunters ages 6-15 harvested 13,759 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season, Oct. 29-30. Top counties were Franklin with 330 deer harvested, Osage with 310, and Howell with 260. Youth hunters harvested 15,608 during last year’s early youth portion.

View additional harvest numbers for the 2022 early youth portion at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z3g.

“Saturday’s conditions were fairly comfortable for our young deer hunters,” said MDC’s Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “Although the rain we received in portions of the state on Sunday was much needed given the ongoing drought, it did put a bit of a damper on the latter half of the early youth portion.”

Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season continues through Nov. 11 and resumes Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023. The November portion of firearms deer season runs Nov. 12-22 followed by the late youth portion Nov. 25-27. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 3-11 (in open counties) followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023.

Read more information on deer hunting from MDC’s 2022 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where hunting permits are sold and online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Tz.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

