Carrie Lutes, RN

Lutes has worked at Madison Medical Center for a total of 8 years. She worked for 2.5 years, left, and made her way back to MMC 5.5 years ago.

"I worked here once before and was offered a position I could not refuse," Lutes said. "When I found myself looking for a job again, MMC is the first place I wanted to come back to. I love the small town feel, how everyone is willing to help each other and everyone works together so well, it is really like a family."

How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier?

"COVID was hard on everyone, but we all worked together and helped each other through it," Lutes said.

Did you know?

Madison Medical Center's Outpatient Surgery Department offers surgical procedures close to home. Physicians from the outpatient clinic perform gastrointestinal, pain management, orthopedic, and urology surgeries. General Surgeon, Jeffrey Swinarski, MD will soon be offering services as well.

The Outpatient Surgery Department is made up of Melissa Jordan, Carrie Lutes, Sandy Keeney, and Jim Smith.

