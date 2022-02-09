Ozark Regional Library receives $9,700 grant

Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft and State Librarian Robin Westphal are pleased to announce Ozark Regional Library has been approved for an LSTA Summer Library Program Grant of $9,700.

This year’s Summer Library Program is titled Oceans of Possibilities: The Scientific Method and Discovery, which will feature tons of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math).

The grant will help fund activities such as a professional puppet show, an edible hike, a wild culinary class, and a science entertainment group.

Check in with your local Ozark Regional branch in May for more information. You can find Ozark Regional Library Systems on Facebook and at ozarkregional.org.

