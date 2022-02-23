Ozark Regional Library receives new technology grant

Ozark Regional Library has received an LSTA Technology Mini-Grant for $19,133 to purchase updated circulation computers and self-service scan/print stations.

The new circulation computers will replace outdated computers throughout our system, allowing staff to more quickly and efficiently aid patrons.

The scan/print stations will be installed in our Ironton and Fredericktown libraries, and will allow patrons to scan, copy, and fax items themselves, improving privacy and allowing for increased social distancing. For information about the new computers and new services, please contact your local Ozark Regional Library branch or contact us via our website, ozarkregional.org.

This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.

