St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna celebrates his home run during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

 Robern Cohen, Post-Dispatch

The Cardinals and their three arbitration-eligible players — left fielder Marcell Ozuna, starting pitcher Michael Wacha and reliever Dominic Leone — reached agreement Friday on contracts for the 2019 season, with Ozuna topping the list at $12.25 million, up from his $9 million salary of 2018.

Ozuna's one-year deal is believed to be the highest single-season contract for a Cardinals position player, just ahead of Lance Berkman's $12 million in 2012. Reliever Greg Holland signed for $14 million for one year this past March but the arbitration process wasn't involved.

Beset by right shoulder problems much of the 2018 season, Ozuna hit .280 with 23 homers and 88 runs batted in.

Earlier, Wacha settled on a $6.3 million contract for 2019. The agreement also calls for Wacha to receive another $100,000 if he pitches at least 175 innings.

He made $5.3 million in 2018 when he was 8-2 by June 20 before suffering a left oblique strain which ended his big-league season. He tried to come back through a minor league rehabilitation option but encountered more discomfort.

Leone, who missed more than half of the 2018 season with an upper arm irritation, will make $1.26 million this year. He was at $1.085 million in 2018.

General manager Michael Girsch said, "The arbitration process is designed to make a settlement. Our goal is never to go to arbitration and we'e happy not to have it again." 

The Cardinals have gone to arbitration just once since 1999, with Wacha going and losing in 2017. Both Ozuna and Wacha are eligible for free agency after the 2019 season and Girsch said that the Cardinals didn't have anything scheduled in the way of long-term talks with either so far. Nor, he said, do they with potential free agent Paul Goldschmidt, the first baseman acquired from Arizona in the off-season.

"Well see how this year goes," said Girsch. Referring, specifically to Ozuna and Goldschmidt, Girsch said, "We've got to get one guy (Ozuna) back feeling good and the other to experience how St. Louis is."

