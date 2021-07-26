PA asks for raises, more staff

“I understand there will be turnover, no matter what,” Gilliam said. “We will have to reevaluate as that time comes. Hopefully, this will help us improve in getting the backlog down and then it’s not a dire necessity if we have the manpower to process cases, get them completed, get the docket down to a manageable amount so that we are not having to overwhelm and overload each employee.”

After some discussion over whether the money was available yet, and whether to allocate it, Miller clarified how much funding they are asking for right now.

“To clarify, this amount, we are not asking for that to be just dropped right in,” he said. “This is going to be incremental spending, just like the rest of our budget.”

There was some discussion of raising wages in one department and not others. There was also discussion about how the funds were going to be spent county-wide.

County Auditor Louie Seiberlich weighed in. “I think it is incumbent on the commission to thoroughly review not just your proposal," he said to Gilliam, "but others as well, and then start making it back to the auditor’s office through the treasurer’s office. We haven’t seen that yet.”