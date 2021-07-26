PA asks for raises, more staff

The St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday morning involved lengthy discussion about pay raises and an increase in staff for the prosecuting attorney’s office.
Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam and Investigator Ryan Miller came before the commission to request additional funding. The funds would come from the American Rescue Plan recently enacted.
“Low staffing, attorney and staff pay, it has blocked our ability to attract and retain qualified applicants,” Gilliam said. “The American Bar Association has recommended prosecutor caseloads of no more than 400 per attorney. We have 1,100 cases per attorney and that includes me. We have a total of about 3,600 cases right now. That affects the safety of this county.
“We’ve compared the pay for our staff versus other prosecutors' offices which is substantially lower than other jurisdictions, which makes it challenging to attract and retain our staff.”
In a 29-month funding period, the prosecutor’s office requested a total of $942,268.68 to hire new staff, including $90,000 per year for raises for staff, $279,000 per year to hire an additional investigator and two legal secretaries, and $14,500 once and $4,500 per year for a technology module to streamline communication for case management officers.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked Gilliam how her office would retain those wages after the 29 months.
“I understand there will be turnover, no matter what,” Gilliam said. “We will have to reevaluate as that time comes. Hopefully, this will help us improve in getting the backlog down and then it’s not a dire necessity if we have the manpower to process cases, get them completed, get the docket down to a manageable amount so that we are not having to overwhelm and overload each employee.”
After some discussion over whether the money was available yet, and whether to allocate it, Miller clarified how much funding they are asking for right now.
“To clarify, this amount, we are not asking for that to be just dropped right in,” he said. “This is going to be incremental spending, just like the rest of our budget.”
There was some discussion of raising wages in one department and not others. There was also discussion about how the funds were going to be spent county-wide.
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich weighed in. “I think it is incumbent on the commission to thoroughly review not just your proposal," he said to Gilliam, "but others as well, and then start making it back to the auditor’s office through the treasurer’s office. We haven’t seen that yet.”
Later in the discussion, Associate Commissioner Kary Buckley gave his opinion. “They are drowning. They need the help. They’ve done the work. Obviously, everybody else’s issues with the offices are looking at money. The Rescue Plan’s designed for them, they’ve done the work, and are we going to sit here and tell them no? …We know in one year what they are going to need, if they advance, move to the second year. Don’t set here and cut their throats, they’ve done the work.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler counseled caution on the matter by asking for more time on the decision.
“In defense of Louie [Seiberlich], this is the largest expense I’ve ever seen considered over a two-day period. ….There’s a lot of moving parts here to look at in two days and authorize $1 million in spending without looking at it at least a week and get it figured out.
“I have been advocating since I got here that your assistant attorneys are underpaid. You can’t get attorneys right now for $60,000 that you would want to put in a courtroom. …The turnover has been exceptional in the department and there’s a lot of reasons for that, I think you have to evaluate it. I think some of these things are justified….”
The commission decided to consider the proposal as a report and will not act on the issue until further examination is completed.
In other business, Sheriff Dan Bullock asked the commission to approve the purchase of Idemia MorpholDent mobile fingerprint scanners.
“This is something that the Highway Patrol has and various departments around where an officer can identify a person on the spot,” he said. “We just recently needed this. Greg Armstrong had to call someone from the Highway Patrol to identify a body. We tried it out a few times to see if it would work. It took about 20 seconds just by placing their index fingers on this. To outfit my officers, this is $44,850 to have every officer have one of these in their car. We can identify people on the spot if they refuse to give their identity.”
Seiberlich asked, “Is there a service contract involved in this?”
Bullock answered, “This pays for part of that for the first couple of years.”
IT Director Jared Faulkner approached the commission to approve upgrading the internet speed for the county jail. He said, with the new identification equipment, replacing phones and starting to monitor all cameras in every county building, an upgrade will be necessary.
“We're looking to increase the internet speed by 50% to the sheriff’s department…,” he said. “The contract will stay the same, the only thing we are doing is adding $140 per month to the sheriff’s bill.”
In a report to the commission, Chief Juvenile Officer “Ace” Eckhoff asked the commission to consider adding an office wing to the Juvenile Detention Center Building.
“While we have an 11-bed facility in the back, in the front we only have seven offices,” he said. “Currently, we have 10 people at the Weber Road Facility, and we are getting ready to add on more deputy juvenile officers. According to the Office of State Courts Administration, we should add four more officers based on current caseload. If we were to meet that, we would be at 14 people with seven offices currently. As we stand, we will have 11 with seven offices. The reason we are at the Weber Road Facility is because we outgrew this. We would like to be under one roof with staff.
“The building was built in 1980. When this was built, there were probably three juvenile officers, they didn’t build this building for 2021.”
The commission recommended having a walk-through with an architect to decide what needs to be done for an addition before taking any official action.
In correspondence, Engler said the county has the latest numbers on property assessments.
“Our assessments went up 5.6% this year to $905 million,” he said. “I remember a few years ago when we were talking about going to first-class county and I had to extend the upper limit of $500 million. This is how much we went up in valuation in that time. New construction, primarily in Iron Mountain Lake, $10,765,000. It’s supposed to be a tough year. …That’s a big number.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com