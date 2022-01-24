Pace charged in second case

An area man was arraigned in court last Tuesday in a new case after being charged the previous week with multiple stealing-related offenses in St. Francois County.

Dakota Dwayne Pace, 25, of Park Hills, was arrested last week after a high-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. The man was charged in St. Francois County with 18 criminal counts related to stolen property, including forgery, trafficking in stolen items, and 16 counts of receiving stolen property.

Pace reportedly evaded capture Jan. 4 "by driving a stolen vehicle deep into the woods in northern St. Francois County. A manhunt ensued with deputies and the sheriff's department K-9 teams tracking approximately 20 miles of rugged terrain," the sheriff's department said in a previous social media post. "During the manhunt, it is suspected that Pace stole an ATV from private property to aid him in the escape."

A second case has been filed against Pace, charging the man with stealing a motor vehicle as a prior stealing offender.

A probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department states that on Jan. 5, a deputy was in the area of King Arthur Court, near French Village, attempting to locate Pace, who had been evading law enforcement and had been seen in the King Arthur Court area earlier that morning.

The deputy was reportedly positioned at the end of King Arthur Court when an area resident approached his patrol vehicle and stated that his Yamaha Kodiak 400 four-wheeler was stolen.

On Jan. 6, an officer received information that Pace was seen in the area of Papin Road at the BP gas station. The source told police that Pace was seen on a four-wheeler which matched the description of the ATV stolen from the King Arthur Court resident.

Authorities then contacted the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and provided them with descriptors and the possible location of the four-wheeler. At about 9 p.m., a deputy was contacted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, who said the four-wheeler had been located.

The deputy responded to the 3200 block of Papin Road, where he inspected and confirmed the four-wheeler was the same reported stolen on Jan. 5 from the King Arthur Court area.

Additionally, the report states the deputy noticed the four-wheeler's ignition was disabled so that a small instrument could be used to start the vehicle. Police reportedly later received video footage depicting Pace driving the four-wheeler.

When the charges in this case were filed, Pace was already in custody at the St. Francois County Jail with a $200,000 bond set to the previously filed case. No bond was set in the newly filed case.

The criminal complaint filed in this case notes Pace is a prior stealing offender. Records show, on at least two previous occasions within 10 years of the current offense, the man pleaded guilty to stealing.

Pace pleaded guilty in St. Francois County in June 2014 to theft/stealing $500 or less. Additionally, he entered a guilty plea in March 2015 in St. Francois County to theft/stealing more than $500 but less than $2,500.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

