Parayko, Mikkola have been shutting the door on top lines

The St. Louis Blues made a pit stop in St. Louis this week, home for a few days from a nine-day trip spent mostly in Canada and then leaving again on Saturday for another nine-day trip, this time spent mostly in New York City.

“I threw (my laundry) in the washer as soon as we got home, actually,” said defenseman Colton Parayko on Thursday. “Probably just gonna put it right back in the suitcase.”

So the team may be here and gone, but there are indications that the Colton Parayko that the team needs after a year of injury-related struggles is starting to stick around.

Plus-minus is a stat fraught with issues — players can get penalized or rewarded for things they had nothing to do with — and Parayko has been a plus-10 in the team’s six games since the All-Star break. He’s been a combined plus-6 in the past two games.

In Parayko’s case, the main driver of that number has been that he and partner Niko Mikkola have usually been on the ice against the opponent’s top line and those lines haven’t scored much lately. Auston Matthews’ line with Toronto? Didn’t score against the Blues. Brady Tkachuk’s line with Ottawa? Didn’t score against the Blues. Alex DeBrincat’s line with Chicago? They didn’t score either. In the past five games, Montreal’s top line is the only one to score against Parayko and Mikkola, and that was Cole Caufield’s sixth-attacker goal in the final 10 seconds of what turned into the Blues’ only loss on that trip.

“I just continue to try to progress to make sure I’m just getting better,” Parayko said Thursday, “and just trying to stay consistent obviously. That’s the biggest thing is trying to stay consistent. Just bringing what you can each night, especially down the stretch here, where we want to build our game as a team more and more and into playoffs. That’s important.”

Parayko plays one of the key roles on the team. He averages 24 minutes per game, more than anyone on the team (it puts him 21st in the league), and he and Mikkola routinely draw the opponent’s top line. The two get, by far, less offensive zone starts than any other defensive pairing, so that’s going to give their numbers a bit of a beating. Still, over the past five games, Parayko’s Corsi percentage, which measures possession, and expected-goals percentage, which measures scoring chances each way, have been close to 50 percent. Both numbers over those games have been several points above his season average.

Some of this is no doubt driven by the level of competition lately, but even bad teams usually have one good line, and Toronto isn’t a bad team. Since the team’s ignominious return to action against New Jersey where they allowed seven goals, the Blues have allowed 10 goals in five games and never more than three.

“I think that since the break,” coach Craig Berube said, “we’ve stressed protecting middle ice in the zones and are doing a good job there and I think that’s going to help our D out. Those two guys, they go against top lines and top opponents every night and they’re doing a good job of being on top of people and not giving them a lot of room and space and taking time and space away from them and we’re getting some production out of them too offensively.”

The combination of Mikkola and Parayko has been a big step up from the season-opening combination of Parayko and Marco Scandella. Other than in the category of shots taken by the pairing, Parayko and Mikkola have posted better numbers, including a big decrease in shots allowed per 60 minutes, in the main categories, according to moneypuck.com.

Only Torey Krug and Justin Faulk have played more minutes together as a defensive pairing than Parayko and Mikkola for the Blues this season and the two have come to appreciate each other.

“He’s obviously a big player,” Parayko said. “Plays well, good reads, skates well, reads the play well. It’s nice when you get to play with someone for a little bit and kind of start to learn tendencies more. You can go over different things throughout the games, after games and stuff like that. The more you play with someone, the more you get more comfortable with them and so far we’ve had a good run and we’re learning a lot and it’s been fun.”

“He’s one of the best D-men in this league,” Mikkola said, “and it’s easy to play with him. He’s calm with the game and off the ice, it’s easy to talk with him. He’s a great guy, great teammate and great player.”

This is the calm before the storm for the Blues. Only one of their next six games, on Wednesday at the Rangers, is against a team that’s in the playoff window. It starts to pick up after that, as does the frequency of the games.

“We got to keep building our game, I think, is the biggest thing,” Parayko said. “Just work on the little things. We all know how good of a team we can be when we’re working together, we’re quick, making plays and things like that and just trying to find the right time to make the right plays and making sure we’re getting pucks in at the right times and things like that. I think we found more of our game in terms of that (on the trip), where we’re picking the right spots to make certain plays and when we should get pucks deep and things like that. Coming down to the wire here, I think the games are gonna be a lot tighter. You’re going to see a lot closer games. Those are gonna be ones that we got to continue to just push more on and make sure we’re ready for.”

