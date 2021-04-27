Parayko skating, could play on Wednesday vs. Minnesota

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko, who missed Monday’s game with an upper body injury he sustained in Saturday’s game with Colorado, was on the ice prior to an optional practice at Centene Community Ice Center on Tuesday and coach Craig Berube said he might play on Wednesday against Minnesota.

“I’ll know after he skates today,” Berube said. “He’s feeling better, so there’s a chance he could be in tomorrow.”

The team’s other injured defenseman, Vince Dunn, wasn’t on the ice on Tuesday and Berube said he will not be going on the three-game trip to Minnesota. So the next possible game for him would be Monday against Anaheim at Enterprise Center.

The Blues have dug deep into their defenseman depth, using Steven Santini on Monday, and they went one more step on Tuesday, calling up Mitch Reinke from Utica and placing on the taxi squad. Reinke was on the ice Tuesday morning.

Reinke has two goals and 10 assists this season in 18 games for Utica.