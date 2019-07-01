Park Hills PD investigates early morning murder

A man is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting early Monday morning in Park Hills. 

One man is in custody and a 34-year-old male is dead following a murder that occurred in the early morning hours on Monday.

At 12:24 a.m., officers and EMS were dispatched to a report of a gunshot in the 700 block of Third Street in Park Hills.

According to Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland, a 50-year-old male suspect is in custody and the department is working with the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to file charges.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as details emerge.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

