Park Hills woman injured in accident
File Photo

A Park Hills woman received moderate injuries in an accident that occurred Tuesday morning on Route EE in Ste. Genevieve County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Nikki Nelson, 31, of Park Hills was driving along Route EE just north of Valley Forge Road when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the highway and struck an embankment.

The report states that Nelson received moderate injuries and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center.

According to the patrol, Nelson was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments