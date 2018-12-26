Third person charged in connection with murder

A third person has been charged in connection with the murder of Aaron Armantrout.
Anthony Skaggs, 20, the victim's stepson, has been charged with the class E felony of abandonment of a corpse and the class E felony of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. His bond is set at $25,000 cash or surety.
At this time, Skaggs is being sought by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department as his whereabouts are unknown. If anyone has any information on Skaggs’ location, they are asked to contact the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department at 573-883-5820.
In addition, Angel Senter, 42, of Park Hills, who was initially charged with the class E felony of abandonment of a corpse, has been additionally charged with class E felony of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Her bond has been raised from $10,000 cash or surety to $25,000 cash or surety. Senter is being held at the Ste. Genevieve County Jail.
These charges came just days after Aaron’s wife, Susan J. Armantrout, 41, of Ste. Genevieve County, was taken into custody and charged with a class A felony of murder in the first degree, felony armed criminal action and a class E felony of abandonment of a corpse. She is being held in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond.
According to a probable cause statement, on Wednesday, Dec. 19, deputies with the Ste. Genevieve County sheriff’s Department contacted Senter and asked her to meet with them at the sheriff’s office for an additional interview. Senter agreed and the interview started at 12:09 p.m.
Senter was advised of her rights prior to any questioning. She initially said during her prior account of events that she had picked up Armantrout at the Potosi storage shed at her request. Senter said that the woman was standing outside the storage shed when she arrived.
The deputy ended the interview and a short time later he was contacted by a deputy at the detention center who said Senter asked to speak with him again. During that portion of the interview, she admitted that she had assisted Armantrout in transporting Aaron’s BMW to the storage facility in Potosi.
Armantrout was charged with class A felony of murder in the first degree, felony armed criminal action and a class E felony of abandonment of a corpse, which occurred on Dec. 14. She is being held in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond.
According to a probable cause statement, at 8:27 a.m. Dec. 14, a deputy with the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department was called to make contact with Aaron M. Armantrout, 36, regarding threats.
Aaron Armantrout told the deputy that his wife, Susan, had been making death threats toward him for the last few months. He declined to file a formal complaint despite the deputy’s encouragement for him to do so.
On Saturday, Dec. 15, at 12:02 p.m., the same deputy was dispatched to call Aaron Armantrout's father, who reported that his son was missing. The father told the deputy that his son had recent problems with his wife making death threats toward him and was supposed to meet his sister the day before, but never showed up.
The man said family members went to Aaron Armantrout's home located in the 17,000 block of Route D in Ste. Genevieve County looking for him Saturday morning. He was not home and his BMW was also gone. The father told the deputy that a family friend had just left the residence and told him the house smelled like bleach.
The lieutenant reported that at this point it was unclear where Susan Armantrout was located and a search began for the couple to determine what or if anything had happened to either of them. Aaron Armantrout was listed as a missing person and Susan Armantrout was listed as wanted for questioning.
At 10:34 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16, the lieutenant was called by an officer who told him Susan Armantrout had been located and detained at a home in the 100 block of Dover St. in Bonne Terre. It was later discovered the home was an acquaintance of her’s and the woman reported that Armantrout had confessed to her that she had killed her husband by shooting him.
Susan Armantrout was taken into custody and transported to the Ste. Genevieve County Jail and the truck she had been driving was secured by law enforcement and later towed to the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office Impound Yard.
At 10:15 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 17, investigators were notified by the Ste. Genevieve County Jail that Susan Armantrout had asked to speak with someone. She was brought to the interview room and immediately began telling a lieutenant that she had shot and killed her husband.
The lieutenant reported that he did not interrupt Armantrout's confession until she stopped talking about murdering her husband. At that point, the lieutenant told her he needed to ask her some questions and advised her of her Miranda rights.
According to the lieutenant, Armantrout gave a detailed confession in which she said she had hidden her husband's body in the BMW’s trunk and placed the car into a storage shed in Potosi. She also said she had shot her husband in the head with a pistol in the master bedroom and had cleaned up the scene using a type of cleaner with bleach in it.
Armantrout said she alone dragged her husband’s lifeless body through the garage and put him into his car and then drove the body to Potosi where she was picked up by her friend who was driving her pickup truck.
Armantrout described the location where she hid her husband's body and BMW, a storage locker located at 8 and U Storage in Potosi. The lieutenant reported that during the interview with Armantrout, she said she only had one bullet in her gun when she shot her husband in the head. She pled not guilty during an initial arraignment Dec. 19.
