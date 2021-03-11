Parkland breezes past MAC softball

PARK HILLS – Parkland College lifted 13 home runs into gusting winds that exceeded 40 MPH, and swept a softball doubleheader 21-1 and 20-5 over Mineral Area on Wednesday.

Anna Walker compiled 11 RBI and homered three times while going 4-for-5. Summer Johnson matched her three home runs and drove in four overall.

Reagan Cheely was 3-for-4 and Ashley Lynch finished 2-for-2 as each went deep for the Cobras. Chase Ramey allowed one hit and struck out four over two scoreless innings for the win.

Kylee Price paced the Mineral Area offense at 2-for-3. Kennedy Coleman and Amy Holmes were each 1-for-1, and Allyson Helms contributed another single.

Parkland followed up a four-run opening frame in game two with eight tallies in the second, getting home runs from Kaylee Warren, Eden McAvoy, Aynsleigh DeFries, Johnson and Lynch.

Warren amassed five RBI while going 2-for-3, and Isabel Shafer was 3-for-4 with two doubles. Taylor Dugger, Lizzy Davis and Sydney Eichelberg were among seven Cobras With multiple hits.

Cheely earned the pitching win as Parkland (9-1) outhit the Cardinals 19-10.