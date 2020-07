Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Parkland Healthmart is giving Covid-19 Tests, Monday thru Thursday, 10 am to 2 pm. through July and August. Go online to: doineedacovid19test.com to register. You must have a voucher to go to Parkland Healthmart for your test. Parland Healthmart is located 1025 Hwy 72, Fredericktown, MO 63645.