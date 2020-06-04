Parson makes more expenditure restrictions

On Monday, Gov. Mike Parson announced over $209 million in additional expenditure restrictions due to COVID-19.

“It goes without saying that COVID-19 has had severe impacts on our anticipated economic growth. This is truly unlike anything we have ever experienced before, and we are now expecting significant revenue declines,” Governor Parson said.

Between March and April alone, Missouri saw a decline of over 300,000 jobs – a decrease of over 10 percent. This drop takes the state back to employment levels last seen in 1996. Missouri’s unemployment rate, which has been at near-historic lows for much of Governor Parson’s administration, rose from 3.9 percent to 9.7 percent in April.

“We could have never imagined that this is where we would be today, but we’ve had to face the reality of the situation and make some extremely difficult decisions regarding our state budget,” Governor Parson said. “We have already had to withhold over $220 million dollars due to budget concerns resulting from COVID-19. In addition to these restrictions, we will be restricting another $209 million dollars in June.”

In April, Governor Parson announced two rounds of budget restrictions of $180 million and $47 million, respectively.