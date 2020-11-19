Parson says hospital capacity ‘a problem,’ calls on Missourians to limit holiday gatherings

Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday called on Missourians to limit the size of their Thanksgiving gatherings as COVID-19 spreads throughout the state, and continued to insist he won’t issue rules to enforce his public health recommendations.

“It’s up to me and you to change the way we do Thanksgivings, if you so choose to do that. And I would recommend that,” Parson said at a news briefing. “No different than my own personal family.”

He said his family would adjust its Thanksgiving celebration this year, noting that his in-laws, in their 80s, have underlying health conditions.

“And I am not going to expose them, and my family won’t expose them, to the possibility of COVID-19 when we don’t have to,” Parson said.

Parson’s advice came as the nation’s top public health agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pleaded with Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household.

The recent surge in infections is straining health care providers across the nation, and Missouri is no exception.