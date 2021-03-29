Payne named UniTec Student of the Month for February

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for February 2021 is Reid Payne, a West County senior who is pursuing training in machine tool technology.

Payne’s post-graduation plans include attending State Tech in the area of machine tool and welding.

Machine tool instructor Dale Douglas had high praise for Payne.

“Reid is a very quiet and respectful student who pays attention and applies himself daily in class, with a pleasant personality. He works hard every day and has great attendance,” Douglas said.

“He will see things that need to be done in the shop such as cleaning or putting tools away and will do it without being asked. He is very serious about learning the machining trade and asks intelligent questions. Reid is very adept at retaining knowledge and applying it in his work.”

Payne had good words for his instructor, as well.

"My favorite thing about UniTec and Mr. Douglas's Machine Tool Program is being in the shop every day and learning hands-on,” he said. “Mr. Douglas is a great teacher, especially one-on-one, explaining things in multiple ways."

