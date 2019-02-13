Pearl Victoria (Eaton) Brinkman, 96, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. She was born February 26, 1922, the fourth child of eleven to Fred Lawrence Eaton and Maria Marie Caussain. Pearl was born in their home, in Glen Hazel, Elk County, Pennsylvania.
Later in her life, Pearl decided to move to Madison County Missouri to live near her brother David Eaton on his Farm, near Saco. While she was there she met her last husband, Edward Louis Brinkman. They were married on the farm June 15, 2001.
Preceding Mrs. Brinkman in death were her father Fred Laurence Eaton, mother Maria Marie (Caussain) Eaton; siblings Lucy, Blanche, Laurence, Charles, Delores, Patricia, Thomas, Fred and David; her husband Edward Louis Brinkman; and grandchild Brandon Berry.
She is survived by her sister Ruby (Eaton) Williams, three children, 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 16 great-great Grandchildren. Hundreds of her nieces and nephews will also miss her including her brother David’s daughter Maria and her husband Michael Christensen from Roselle.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to support a foster children program near you, or to the charity of your choice in Pearl’s name. Pearl loved foster children and would want your donations to continue to bless their lives even after she has moved on to eternal life.
Mrs. Brinkman's funeral service was at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Farmington, Saturday, February 9. She was interred following the funeral at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.