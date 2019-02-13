Obits

Pearl Victoria (Eaton) Brinkman, 96, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. She was born February 26, 1922, the fourth child of eleven to Fred Lawrence Eaton and Maria Marie Caussain. Pearl was born in their home, in Glen Hazel, Elk County, Pennsylvania.

Later in her life, Pearl decided to move to Madison County Missouri to live near her brother David Eaton on his Farm, near Saco. While she was there she met her last husband, Edward Louis Brinkman. They were married on the farm June 15, 2001.

Preceding Mrs. Brinkman in death were her father Fred Laurence Eaton, mother Maria Marie (Caussain) Eaton; siblings Lucy, Blanche, Laurence, Charles, Delores, Patricia, Thomas, Fred and David; her husband Edward Louis Brinkman; and grandchild Brandon Berry.

She is survived by her sister Ruby (Eaton) Williams, three children, 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 16 great-great Grandchildren. Hundreds of her nieces and nephews will also miss her including her brother David’s daughter Maria and her husband Michael Christensen from Roselle. 

In lieu of flowers please make donations to support a foster children program near you, or to the charity of your choice in Pearl’s name. Pearl loved foster children and would want your donations to continue to bless their lives even after she has moved on to eternal life.

Mrs. Brinkman's funeral service was at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Farmington, Saturday, February 9. She was interred following the funeral at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments