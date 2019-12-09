A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and received serious injuries Friday afternoon in St. Francois County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 5:58 p.m. a 2009 Honda CRV driven by Christopher G. Harmon, 30, of Potosi was driving westbound on Highway 47 near Pine Grove Road when he struck Frank J. Sansoucie, 39, of Park Hills who was standing in the westbound lane.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Sansoucie was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Air Evac.

Harmon was listed as wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments