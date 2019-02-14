Fredricktown man seriously injured in crash last Friday
File photo

Missouri State Highway Patrol Spokesperson Dallas Thompson confirms a crash involving a fatality occurred on U.S. 67 just south of the Highway 32 overpass in Leadington. 

Thompson said a pedestrian entered the southbound lanes at the median and was struck by a southbound vehicle. The accident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 

Thompson said the operator of the vehicle did stop and is cooperating.

One lane of traffic has been closed for several hours.

