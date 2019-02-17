JUPITER, Fla. — Bumped from the roster to make room for a prospect the Cardinals wanted to protect, Francisco Pena found himself this winter back where he started, which is to say looking for a job where he might not be starting at all.
Yadier Molina’s backup all of this past season and the catcher who edged Carson Kelly for the role a year ago, Pena became a free agent in November when the Cardinals removed him from the 40-man roster. The team’s plan at the time was to turn the backup role over to Kelly, their rising prospect, and try to find starts for him at catcher when possible, realizing they might be minimal.
Pena was left to do what few Molina backups have.
Land another offer.
“It didn’t bother me at all,” Pena said this past week. “It’s the way the game is going nowadays. I understand that it’s a business. I’m from a baseball family. I understand they took me off the roster last year because they needed spots for young guys, and I’ve been through it all before. I know how that is. I don’t get mad. I don’t let it get to me. I just work harder and harder and see where it takes me.”
It took him back – to the Cardinals. Pena fielded several offers from other teams – all minor-league offers – but he waited once it became clear that the Cardinals might trade Kelly. When they did, as part of the package to Arizona for Paul Goldschmidt, Pena sought a chance to return to the Cardinals, to return to the role he had and few seemed to want, and to return to working with Molina. He got an offer from the Cardinals, but no promises.
Goldschmidt had taken Pena's No. 46 in the interim, so he shifted to No. 47.
The Cardinals intend for Pena to be the backup and manager Mike Shildt has spoken openly about the edge Pena has as the incumbent.
“Frankie knows how we go about our business,” Shildt said. “He’s back and he’s respected and he understands. He knows the stuff and our players. Smart and studies and is intentional across the board. I think Frankie feels good about his opportunity here. He’s clearly got a great shot at making the club. He’s in a good spot.”
He is, however, not alone. What he pulled off by moving up the depth chart this past spring there catchers out to do the same this spring. With Yadier Molina recovering knee surgery and unlikely to play in the first two weeks of Grapefruit League games, there will be plenty of innings for Pena and the other priority catchers. Andrew Knizner moves into Kelly’s spot as the Cardinals’ top catching prospect, and Knizner is considered one of the best hitting prospects at the position in baseball. He will get time in games with the major-league staff to improve his familiarity with them because during the season he’ll be the starter at Class AAA Memphis.
That puts him one injury away from having the handle the duties in the majors, possibly as an everyday catcher if he shows improvement defensively.
The Cardinals have added some depth around him and Pena – chiefly Joe Hudson.
Hudson, 27, saw eight games in the majors this past season as a September callup. He had been in the Reds’ organization before the Angels sent cash to Cincinnati for Hudson. In 26 games for the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate, Hudson hit .311/.380/.478, and .293/.369/.437 overall at Class AA and Class AAA this past season. As the Cardinals start games this coming weekend watching the playing time and the assignments behind the plate will reveal an informal depth chart – and a clue to the Cardinals’ evaluations. It was a year ago during Grapefruit League games that a start for Pena revealed he had leapfrogged Kelly for the backup job, and less than 24 hours later Kelly was optioned to minor-league camp.
Pena, 29, appeared in 58 games for the Cardinals this past season, and he started 30 compared to Kelly’s 11 at the major-league level. During a 59-game stretch that included a monthlong absence from Molina to recover from a traumatic injury near his groin, Pena started 31 games and hit .205/.230/.301 with two homers and seven RBIs. The Cardinals went 16-15 in those games, and Pena was well-received by the pitchers for his work receiving pitches. It’s that stability that makes him a fit for the backup because he’s able to go long stretches without playing and yet to still maintain a rapport with the starters and the defensive sharpness required for the position.
Pena insisted that the offer from the Cardinals didn’t come with a guarantee – even an implied guarantee – that he would Molina’s backup for a second consecutive year. It has become a tricky job for the Cardinals to sell because few catchers see it as a growth position. It’s hard to woo that next offer with so little playing time.
“I had other opportunities as well, but I felt really comfortable coming here,” Pena said. “Hopefully I stay here for many years. I don’t think it will affect me at all if (I don’t). I was the backup for Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers in the majors. I think that will help a lot on any resume.”
