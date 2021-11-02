Penalty kill progress has been a big step up for the Blues

In the St. Louis Blues’ second game of last season, Colorado had seven power plays and scored on five of them in an ugly 8-0 loss.
When the Blues played Colorado on Thursday in the sixth game of this season — and their first without one of their top penalty killers, Ryan O’Reilly — the Avalanche had five power plays and scored just once. Even though the Blues lost that game 4-3, it was the penalty kill that kept them alive and gave them a chance to tie the game in the final minute.
What a difference 45 degrees makes.
It’s not quite as simple as that, but after years of using players in a box on the penalty kill — two players low, two players high — and getting increasingly poorer results, the Blues shifted this season to a diamond — one player high, two players in the middle, one player low — and have gotten off to a strong start when down a man.
Two weeks in, the Blues are second in the league in the penalty kill at 91.3%, a year after being 25th in the league at 77.8%. It’s early in the season, so small things can make a big difference: The Blues have given up two goals within seconds of a power play ending, before the player in the box has gotten back into the play. If you count those as power-play goals, the Blues’ percentage is still at 82.6%, not quite as flashy but still an improvement over last season.
Last season, according to numbers at hockeyviz.com, the Blues’ expected goals allowed per 60 on the power play was 22% above the league average. This season, with about 15% of the total PK minutes from last season, the Blues are 25% below the league average. Their shorthanded Corsi and Fenwick percentages, measures of puck possession, are among the top five in the league.
“I still think there’s many things we’ve got to improve on,” said forward Ivan Barbashev, who leads Blues forwards in shorthanded time on ice this season. “I think it’s been working really well.”
The Blues have allowed only two power-play goals in their first seven games, and when you factor in the short-handed goal Barbashev scored against Los Angeles, the Blues’ net total of one goal allowed by the penalty kill is tied for the fewest in the league. It’s become a frequent refrain postgame as the Blues have gotten off to a 6-1 start: The penalty kill came through.
One of the biggest differences is where opponents are getting their shots from. So far, per hockeyviz.com, the Blues are far below the league average in shots allowed in the area around the crease, heading up into the slot almost as far as the faceoff dots. Last season, the situation was reversed and the Blues were well above the league average in shots allowed in that area.
The combination of the positioning and the players being more aggressive in those spots has made the difference.
“I’ve really liked it,” said defenseman Marco Scandella, who leads the team in shorthanded ice time. “I feel like we’re starting to understand it more too. Obviously it’s a different setup than we’ve had in the past, and I feel like a lot of teams are doing it too and having success. It’s a lot harder. I feel like you don’t have to move as far also, so just taking away those passing lanes and playing in that diamond formation, it’s been working. We have a team with great sticks, really big guys who can cover a lot of ice, so a little bit less movement. It’s a new penalty kill now, and it’s given the power plays a different look. It’s a lot harder for them.”
“I think a lot of teams actually are going to that (diamond),” forward Tyler Bozak said. “You kind of take away, like (Nathan) MacKinnon (of Colorado), kind of a guy that we want to focus on on the power play. We’re a lot closer to him at all times, take away his time and space. He’s not really a player you want to give a chance to get the puck, and if he does get the puck, you want to take away his time and space as quickly as possible because he’s obviously going to be guy that’s going to make plays and score goals. I think it kind of limits the time and space from those super-skilled guys who play on the half wall.”
It worked. MacKinnon had just one shot on goal on the power play on Thursday.
The Blues are doing it with largely the same personnel as last season. Only two of the team’s top 10 players in shorthanded time per game last season, Carl Gunnarsson (retired) and Oskar Sundqvist (injured) haven’t been on the ice this season. Other than Sundqvist, the only player in the top 10 in total shorthanded ice time last season who’s not back is Zach Sanford.
The one new face on the PK is forward Robert Thomas, who already has played 8 ½ more minutes on the penalty kill this season than he did last season.
“He’s such a smart player, he can catch on to whatever he has to do out there,” Bozak said. “He reads a play really well, he reads the ice really well and also has a ton of skills. He’s a guy that can play in every situation. He’s done really well on the PK so far.”
The Blues have had some help. Four of their first seven games have come against teams in the bottom five so far on the power play. That will change on the upcoming trip, where their four opponents are all in the top half of the league on the power play. But the early returns are positive for the Blues putting one of last season’s biggest issues behind them.
“I think just our all-around game is being more aggressive,” goalie Jordan Binnington said, “and I think on the PK we’ve been doing a great job, forwards, D, blocking shots, jumping on loose pucks and winning battles and getting 200-foot clears. It’s been a great start in that department.”