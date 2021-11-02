Penalty kill progress has been a big step up for the Blues

“I’ve really liked it,” said defenseman Marco Scandella, who leads the team in shorthanded ice time. “I feel like we’re starting to understand it more too. Obviously it’s a different setup than we’ve had in the past, and I feel like a lot of teams are doing it too and having success. It’s a lot harder. I feel like you don’t have to move as far also, so just taking away those passing lanes and playing in that diamond formation, it’s been working. We have a team with great sticks, really big guys who can cover a lot of ice, so a little bit less movement. It’s a new penalty kill now, and it’s given the power plays a different look. It’s a lot harder for them.”

“I think a lot of teams actually are going to that (diamond),” forward Tyler Bozak said. “You kind of take away, like (Nathan) MacKinnon (of Colorado), kind of a guy that we want to focus on on the power play. We’re a lot closer to him at all times, take away his time and space. He’s not really a player you want to give a chance to get the puck, and if he does get the puck, you want to take away his time and space as quickly as possible because he’s obviously going to be guy that’s going to make plays and score goals. I think it kind of limits the time and space from those super-skilled guys who play on the half wall.”

It worked. MacKinnon had just one shot on goal on the power play on Thursday.