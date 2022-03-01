Penalty-killing unit has been unsung hero of this Blues season

NEW YORK — This might be one of the most entertaining St. Louis Blues teams in years. But if you had to point to the single-most important factor in their success so far this season, it might have more to do with grit and elbow grease than flash and dash.

That’s because the unsung hero of this Blues season has been the penalty-killing unit. And with the season about to hit the two-thirds mark, it will loom more important than ever as the team jostles for playoff position in the Central Division.

“Coming down the stretch you need to be really good five on five, and you need to have a really good ‘PK,’” coach Craig Berjube said after the Blues’ 4-0 win Sunday in Chicago. “That’s the bottom line. Not that power play’s not important. It is. But it’s important keeping pucks out of your net.”

Way more often than not, the Blues’ penalty killers have kept pucks out of the net. And they’re on track to have not only a “really good ‘PK,’” but a historically good one.

Entering Monday’s contests, the Blues ranked fifth in the NHL in killing penalties, with an 85.0 percent success rate. Only nine times since the league began keeping penalty-killing stats in 1977-78 have the Blues finished a season with a higher percentage.

And they are very much in the running to break the franchise record for such efficiency, 87.9% during the 1998-99 season. The Blues have led the league in penalty killing four times, but finished second that season.

The work of this year’s ‘PK’ unit represents quite a turnaround from recent seasons. In three out of the past four years, the Blues finished 18th or lower. The only exception came in the Stanley Cup season, 2019 when they were ninth (81.5%).

Last season’s 77.8% efficiency was the worst for the team in nearly a third of a century, or since the 1988-89 campaign’s 76.7%. The Blues dug themselves an early hole, allowing five power-play goals in the second game of last season against Colorado and never could get out.

But things have been much different this season, from opening day onward.

“Monty’s done a great job with the structure — how we’re gonna play it,” Berube said, referring to assistant coach Jim Montgomery. “I think our pressure is really good. Our sticks are real good. And our goalie makes saves when he needs to. That’s the big part of it all.

“But we’re doing a good job with our pressure and our sticks. We got six, seven guys rolling through it up front. They do a real good job and they’ve been sharp all year.”

The Blues have allowed as many as two power play goals only four times in 52 games this season.

When they allow a power-play goal in a game this season, they are 7-12-0. When they don’t allow one, they are 24-1-5.

(There have been three games this season in which the Blues weren’t whistled for a penalty, and they’re 1-1-1 in those games.)

“It starts with your goaltending, first and foremost,” the Blues’ Tyler Bozak said. “If your goalie’s playing well, he’s gotta be your best penalty killer. And we’ve had that this year. I think we have a good structure on how we play our penalty kill. I think the guys that do it are experienced at it and good at it.”

Under Montgomery, the Blues have gone from a passive box formation, to an aggressive diamond formation. Instead of sitting back and absorbing shots, they are trying to get out on shooters and passers whenever possible to disrupt things.

And one interesting facet of the penalty-killing makeup has been personnel use. Normally, when you think of forwards on that unit, you think of your blue-collar players, your nuts-and-bolts skaters, and usually not your top goal scorers. You’re blocking shots, diving to block passes, etc.

Power play regulars such as Bozak, Oskar Sundqvist and Ivan Barbashev certainly fit that description. OK, you could argue that Barbashev is scoring this season; but you get the point.

But this season, some of the Blues’ most gifted scorers are killing penalties as well. For example, newcomers Pavel Buchnevich (19 goals) and Brandon Saad (17) are among that core of six or seven forwards on the penalty-killing unit that Berube referenced.

“They’ve both killed in the past,” Berube said. “Buchy’s got a great stick, reads plays really well, has got great anticipation. Saader’s got great speed, good stick, gets on top of things. Pressures up the ice really well; so does Buchy.”

Saad said he’s killed penalties throughout most of his NHL career.

“There’s been some years where you do less or more,” Saad said. “But it’s something that I try and do and be available on all special teams, and help the team in all situations.”

But perhaps the most surprising personnel change this season has been the emergence of Robert Thomas, he of the slick passing, puck-handling and team-leading 34 assists, as a core penalty killer.

“I’ve always loved the ‘PK,’” Thomas said earlier in the season. “I’ve always had a passion for it. I was excited to get the opportunity this year. It’s just up to me to prove I belong out there. The ‘PK’s’ been really good. It obviously starts with (the goalies). And our (defensemen have) done a great job in front of the net. So it makes it a little easier on us forwards.”

Thomas is averaging 1 minute 42 seconds per game on the ‘PK,’ third among forwards — behind Ryan O’Reilly’s 2:00 and Sundqvist’s 1:47.

(The top three penalty killers in terms of ice time per game are all defensemen: Marco Scandella, 2:25; Robert Bortuzzo, 2:23; and Colton Parayko, 2:13).

Perhaps the fact that the Blues have more speed and offensive skill on the penalty-killing group this year has contributed to the fact that they have seven shorthanded goals, which ranked third in the league entering this week. Buchnevich, Saad and Thomas all have scored a “shorty” this season; Barbashev has two.

