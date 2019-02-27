David Perron and Brayden Schenn both practiced Wednesday at the IceZone in Hazelwood, an encouraging sign that both veteran forwards are close to a return to game action.
Perron, sidelined since Jan. 17 with concussion-related issues, has been skating on his own for a while. But he took part in the Blues' morning skate Tuesday prior to the Nashville game, and Wednesday marked his first full-fledged practice since before the injury.
It was a spirited, competitive practice with some 3-on-3 battle drills — and Perron was involved in all of it, which has to be construed as a good sign.
Schenn, who has missed the past four games with an upper-body injury, did not take part in all the combat drills Wednesday, working on his own for a while. He was not part of the team's morning skate Tuesday.
"They're still day-to-day," interim coach Craig Berube said. "They looked good out there today. I thought they both practiced well. They looked fine to me, but it's how they feel."
Berube said it's possible both could play Friday in Carolina, which is the Blues' next game.
"Yeah, there is a chance," Berube said. "We'll have to wait and see tomorrow.
"We talk to them about it — training staff, coaches. But ultimately it's up to them. And if they feel ready to play, they're ready to play."
Alexander Steen also practiced after missing the Nashville game due to illness.
So in all, the Blues had 24 players on the ice Wednesday. The only player missing was Carl Gunnarasson, whose upper-body injury will take a few more weeks to heal, according to general manager Doug Armstrong.
With the glut of games on the schedule in February, it marked a rare opportunity to have a regular practice.
"We haven't had one for a while," Berube said. "So it was a good opportunity to get one in — good 25 minutes out there. Guys had good energy. So it was good."
FIRST PRACTICE
Newly-acquired Michael Del Zotto, the newest Blue, skated with the Blues during pregame warmups Tuesday prior to the Nashville game, then was a healthy scratch. Wednesday marked his first practice with the team
"I've had Chief before, so I know what to expect in practice," Del Zotto said. "I know how he wants guys to compete and play. So it's great, especially for my first practice coming in. I think that's kinda what you want — a high-spirited practice. Lot of compete, some battling. It felt good."
Del Zotto played for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2014-15, the last of Berube's two seasons there as head coach.
"From when I had him (before) I know he's true to who he is, to himself," Del Zotto said. "He's honest. Tells you how it is. I've been around the league long enough, I think that's all you can expect and want from a coach is to be honest with you, up front, and wants guys to compete hard every single day."
Del Zotto, who will provide depth as the team's seventh defenseman, was on the road with Anaheim when the trade came down, so he didn't have a chance to get home and collect his things.
"So I got one suitcase and a knapsack with me right now," Del Zotto said. "That's it. So not a lot of clothes. I'm gonna be doing a lot of laundry. But we go back to Anaheim next week, so I'll be able to pick up all my stuff then, which is nice."
The Blues play March 6 in Anaheim, the first leg of a three-game California road trip.
As a healthy scratch, Del Zotto watched Tuesday's game from press box level, and got an instant appreciation of the Blues-Predators rivalry.
"I've been part of some big ones before," he said. "When I played in New York, Rangers-Islanders is a huge rivalry. But seeing last night, the hatred for each other was great to see. And that's what you want this time of year. Meaningful hockey, guys giving everything they have, and it makes hockey that much more fun."
