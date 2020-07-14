Perunovich signs his deal with Blues, won't train with them in camp

Scott Perunovich, the Blues’ second-round pick in the 2018 draft and the winner of the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in collegiate hockey this season, signed a two-year entry-level deal with the Blues on Monday, but won’t be joining the team for camp.
Perunovich had agreed with the Blues to two contracts in March during the league’s pause, one if the league permitted signees to play this season and another if they didn’t. Ultimately, the NHL decided that players who signed during the pause would not be eligible to play. The Blues could still have had Perunovich come to camp and train, though that would burn the first year of his contract.
“Scotty is going to sign his contract (to start) in 2021,” general manager Doug Armstrong said. “He was in town and doing some work. He’s back in Minneapolis now and won’t be here for Phase 3 as he prepares to get ready for the main camp next season.”
Perunovich was chasing a third consecutive NCAA championship at Minnesota-Duluth when the season was abruptly canceled by COVID-19, just before the start of the tournament. Perunovich had six goals and 34 assists in 34 regular-season games at UMD.
Pietrangelo focus on hockey
In a normal year, July 1 would have been the day that Alex Pietrangelo’s future would have been settled, with the first day of free agency seeing him sign with the Blues or somewhere else in the league. Instead, on July 13, he was still skating with the Blues, his future still unclear.
“It’s kind of a tough question to answer right now,” he said of any contract talks. “There wasn’t a whole lot going on. There was a whole lot of questions regarding everything moving forward with the CBA. Both sides were kind of sitting down and waiting to see what happened before any discussions, so it’s quiet. We’ll worry about the finals right now, we’ll move forward and see what happens here. Not much to say other than what Army says, the goal is to get something done. That’s been the goal from the beginning and we’ll see where things go. The focus right now is getting through (camp) healthy and playing and we’ll see where things end up.”
Plenty of new faces in camp
The Blues had seven players in camp on Monday who weren’t with the team when play stopped on March 12. (Eight if you include Vladimir Tarasenko, who came off injured reserve on Monday.)
Joining the team were forwards Klim Kostin and Austin Poganski, defensemen Niko Mikkola, Derrick Pouliot and Jake Walman, and goalies Ville Husso and Joel Hofer. All of them but the goalies saw action with the team this season, though not very much. Mikkola appeared in five games and Kostin in four, and none of the others more than two.
Defenseman Tyler Tucker, the team’s seventh-round pick in 2018 who played in juniors this season and had 17 goals and 39 assists in 55 games, will be in camp later this week.
“He got the word just Saturday that he was able to participate,” Armstrong said, “so he’s going to be come and join us.”
Along with Tucker, the biggest surprise among the call-ups was Hofer. The Blues’ fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, he spent the season playing juniors with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League, and he was wearing gear with their colors in practice on Monday. Hofer led Canada to the gold medal at the 2020 world junior tournament.
“He’s someone that we obviously watched this year, what he did for Portland and after world juniors, I think it’s a great steppingstone for him,” Armstrong said. “We certainly need four goaltenders for this training camp. It gives him an opportunity to skate with our guys and get to know them.”
Teams are limited to 30 skaters and an unlimited number of goalies in camp, and the Blues will have 29 once Tucker arrives for 33 total. When teams go to their hub cities, they can have only 31 players total. Tucker isn’t eligible to play this season, so one player who is in camp won’t make the trip. Hofer, the fourth goalie, is the obvious choice, though Armstrong made it sound as if there would be a provision to bring him in in case of injuries.
“The NHL has said if you get below a certain number of goaltenders, they understand the importance of that position and will allow you to fill in,” he said.
Tarasenko line reunited
Vladimir Tarasenko was in his usual place on a line with Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn when the Blues resumed practice.
Ryan O’Reilly’s line, which also includes Zach Sanford and David Perron, remained intact, and Robert Thomas was centering Sammy Blais and Tyler Bozak. On the fourth line, Mackenzie MacEachern was with Oskar Sundqvist and Alexander Steen, while Ivan Barbashev centered callups Kostin and Poganski, though that might have just been so each line had a center. (Coach Craig Berube did not speak to reporters on Monday.) Jordan Kyrou, Jacob de la Rose and Troy Brouwer were another combination.
