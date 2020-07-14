Perunovich signs his deal with Blues, won't train with them in camp

“It’s kind of a tough question to answer right now,” he said of any contract talks. “There wasn’t a whole lot going on. There was a whole lot of questions regarding everything moving forward with the CBA. Both sides were kind of sitting down and waiting to see what happened before any discussions, so it’s quiet. We’ll worry about the finals right now, we’ll move forward and see what happens here. Not much to say other than what Army says, the goal is to get something done. That’s been the goal from the beginning and we’ll see where things go. The focus right now is getting through (camp) healthy and playing and we’ll see where things end up.”