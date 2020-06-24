Peyton England

"I taught Peyton in Government, Dual Credit Western Civilization I and American History II. Peyton has a great sense of humor and brings positive energy into the classroom. He is always polite and a kind individual. In March, as school was breaking for Covid-19, I received an email from him thanking him for teaching him and wanted to tell me before in case we didn't return to school. For a teacher, it is the little moments of appreciation that stand out and I will always remember that about him. I wish him the best of luck as he enters the adult world."