April Robinson, Certified Pharmacy Technician

Robinson has worked at Madison Medical Center for 5 years and, along with her colleagues, makes up a department with a combined 39 years of experience.

"Madison Medical Center is a small facility with a big heart," Robinson said. "We strive to offer as many services to the community as we possibly can. Working here gives each of us a sense of doing good by helping others. I feel that we create a stress-free working environment by remaining calm and being respectful of each other."

How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier?

"Madison Medical Center helped everyone by offering COVID screening and testing and by taking care of COVID-positive patients," Robinson said. "We strive to be kind, courteous, and respectful to each and every patient and staff member."

Did you know?

Madison Medical Center Pharmacy has dispensed 36,705 doses of Tylenol from January 1, 2020 to June 1, 2021.

The Pharmacy Department is made up of Linda Rhodes, April Robinson and Becky Wright.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.