Photo exhibit focuses on small towns

The Farmington Public Library is currently displaying photos taken by Larry Braun of Benton, Missouri.

A native of St. Mary, Braun says that small towns are in his blood.

“I started taking pictures when I was in the Navy back in the 1970s,” he said. “I was on an aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War. I did take pictures for a newspaper in Cape Girardeau for a few years.

"I switched my interest to chemistry, got a degree from Southeast Missouri State University and got a job at the New Madrid Power Plant as a chemist and worked there for 34 years. As I neared retirement, I rekindled my interest in photography. I started taking pictures around 2007 or 2008.”

Braun focuses on the architecture of small towns. He started with Ste. Genevieve due to the historic buildings and joined the Ste. Genevieve Art Guild.

“There are some really good artists in that group," he said. "Dianne Dickerson got me to do this exhibit in Farmington. They wanted a theme that went with the bicentennial of Missouri, and I think my small towns of southeast Missouri fit into that. I have photos of 50 small towns in southeast Missouri. Almost all the county seats south of St. Louis, east of Carter County all the way down to the bootheel.