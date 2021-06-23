Amanda Johnson, MPT

Johnson has worked for Madison Medical Center for 11 years.

"Working at MMC feels like a family," Johnson said. "You are able to interact with your coworkers and patients on a personal level. You become a part of helping your friends, neighbors, and community reach their goals."

How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier?

"MMC has worked hard to provide a clean and safe environment throughout the pandemic," Johnson said. "It has allowed our department to operate with little changes to our patient care and ability to provide a personal and friendly experience for therapy. Each time a patient enters our building, they are putting their trust in us to provide them a safe environment while they complete their rehab."

Did you know?

Madison Medical Physical Therapy Department always gives out hot chocolate to patients and guests. The record number given in a day is 32.

The Physical Therapy Department is made up of Star Farmer, Suzie Sander, Carol Cook, Lisa Muellersman, Stacie Edwards, Kathy Howard, Whitney Gabel, Matt Rubel, Amanda Johnson, Joshua Pellikan, Brandi Weir, Ashley Rehkop and Samantha Spangler.

