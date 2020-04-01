Pietrangelo doing triple duty during NHL shutdown

As the NHL approaches three weeks in its self-isolation mode during the coronavirus pandemic, the vast majority of players undoubtedly are fighting off boredom.
Not Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues defenseman, team captain. And father of triplets.
He can’t wait till hockey resumes, so he can get some rest.
“It’s a little wild over here,” Pietrangelo said. “Three kids, two dogs, wife. Trying to stay (inside) as much as we can, trying to be careful — we’ve got the kids. I’ll tell you what, the kids can do some damage in the house in a two-week span when you keep them inside.
“I was laughing last night because I was saying, there’s not enough time in the day. I’m not even working right now and I can’t even find enough time to do something for myself.”
Pietrangelo took part in a video conference Tuesday put on by the NHL, with Central Division rivals Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks and Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators.
Pietrangelo’s wife, Jayne, gave birth to Evelyn, Oliver and Theodore in July 2018. So the triplets are 20 months old — fast approaching the Terrible 2’s.
“We do the exact same thing,” Pietrangelo said, referring to the family’s daily routine. “We wake up, eat breakfast, have my morning coffee. So does my wife.
“Today we watched ‘The Good Dinosaur,’ went upstairs, played a bit. I can hear them running upstairs right now. They’re screaming ‘cause they want to go outside. So they’re gonna go outside and then take a nap. Do the same thing in the afternoon. Wake up and do it all over again tomorrow.”
Pietrangelo, Toews and Josi were on split screens and could interact with each other, with an NHL moderator leading the discussion and asking questions, many of which were submitted by media members but read by the moderator.
At one point, Pietrangelo was asked how he and Jayne spend that hour or so of alone time after the triplets are down for the night.
“I spend my hour cleaning,” Pietrangelo said. “Last night I cleaned and my wife was watching ‘Harry Potter.’ So that pretty much sums things up around here. And just cartoons. That’s literally all we watch around here. I only need like three channels.”
Which prompted Toews to chime in: “I’m really starting to feel bad for Petro.”
That brought some chuckles, and then Petro responded: “It’s just part of life. It’s all good.”
Toews, by way of comparison, said he has been binge-watching the third season of “Ozark” (the Netflix series.)
Josi said he’s been watching the “Tiger King” docu-series, but mainly doing the X-box video gaming thing — Call of Duty, etc.
For Pietrangelo, there are other ways to keep the kiddos occupied, like replaying Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, postgame celebration included.
“When I say ‘Stanley Cup,’ they grab like a cup and they put it over their head,” Pietrangelo said. “So that one, we’ve played in our house before because the kids, it keeps ‘em quiet for maybe 45 minutes to an hour, lets you get something done.”
As team captain, their dad became the first player in Blues history to hoist the Cup over his head after the Blues’ 4-1 Game 7 victory in Boston on June 12.
Pietrangelo says he gets a 2 ½-hour block of time during the afternoon to work out during the triplets’ nap time. He’s got a home gym.
“I think the hardest part for me is the unknown of when we’re actually going to start (playing again),” he said. “So you’re trying to train as if you’re gonna play, but nobody really knows what’s gonna happen. So you’re not trying to overdo it but you’re trying to take a break.”
The NHL suspended play on March 12 due to the coronavirus — the Blues were on the team charter heading back from Anaheim when the announcement was made. The league subsequently announced a two-week self-isolation or shelter-in-place policy for players, although it gave them the option of returning home — even if it mean overseas.
Pietrangelo said all but five or six Blues have stayed in St. Louis including Jay Bouwmeester, whose collapse on the bench due to cardiac arrest Feb. 11 led to the March 11 makeup game in Anaheim.
“His plan was to be here no matter what, I think, once he got some clearance from the doctors,” Pietrangelo said. “His kids are in school here, too. So I think once he wraps that all up maybe he’ll try and get home if the doctors feel comfortable.
“We all kind of live in the same area here, so guys are stopping by seeing how he’s doing. And he’s out and about walking. We see him.”
Like most teams around the NHL, the Blues also have been having group chats, although those gatherings in these social-distancing times can degenerate into, uh, off-color memes.
“My kids love playing with my phone ... and I’m like ‘No, no, no, no! Not a good time to scroll,’” Pietrangelo said. “I gotta put the child lock or delete on this one.”
Another two weeks of shelter-in-place recently was tacked onto the original two by the NHL, so the league remains in a holding pattern.
“We obviously miss being down there (at Enterprise Center),” Pietrangelo said. “I think all of us miss playing in front of the fans, competing. But being home with kids and being around my wife’s family, grandma and grandpa — I think it’s just important that we all do our part.”
(Pietrangelo’s wife and in-laws are from St. Louis.)
“Even if you’re healthy, you don’t really know if you’re carrying (the virus),” Pietrangelo said. “You gotta protect the people around you, and other people in the community. So the more we can do our part now, the quicker this all goes away and hopefully we all get back to getting games and life going back to normal.”
If he had to be quarantined with just one Blue, Pietrangelo said Colton Parayko probably would be the choice.
“Because he’s probably that guy on your team that’s too nice and he wants to do everything for everybody,” Pietrangelo said. “He’d probably bring me breakfast in bed and do all the chores, and I wouldn’t have to do a single thing.”
As for the teammate he’d least like to be in quarantine with ...
“I hope David Perron’s watching, ‘cause he’s the loudest guy I’ve ever met in my entire (life),” Pietrangelo said, laughing. “So sometimes you just need a break from him.”
He and all the Blues, continue to get just that — a break.
