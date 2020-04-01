Pietrangelo doing triple duty during NHL shutdown

Pietrangelo said all but five or six Blues have stayed in St. Louis including Jay Bouwmeester, whose collapse on the bench due to cardiac arrest Feb. 11 led to the March 11 makeup game in Anaheim.

“His plan was to be here no matter what, I think, once he got some clearance from the doctors,” Pietrangelo said. “His kids are in school here, too. So I think once he wraps that all up maybe he’ll try and get home if the doctors feel comfortable.

“We all kind of live in the same area here, so guys are stopping by seeing how he’s doing. And he’s out and about walking. We see him.”

Like most teams around the NHL, the Blues also have been having group chats, although those gatherings in these social-distancing times can degenerate into, uh, off-color memes.

“My kids love playing with my phone ... and I’m like ‘No, no, no, no! Not a good time to scroll,’” Pietrangelo said. “I gotta put the child lock or delete on this one.”

Another two weeks of shelter-in-place recently was tacked onto the original two by the NHL, so the league remains in a holding pattern.