Pietrangelo wants families included in NHL's hub city plans

“Because of our schedules, it’s never easy to be gone as much as you are,” Pietrangelo said. “I’ll tell you what — my wife is a saint after I know what she’s doing while I’m on the road the whole time. Three toddlers who want to do what they want to do right now is an adventure every day. I guess that’s probably a good way to describe it.”

Pietrangelo appeared on a Blues’ Zoom call Tuesday, with radio play-by-play announcer Chris Kerber asking the questions. The veteran defenseman is among a handful of Blues participating in the Phase 2 workouts, which are closed to members of the media, this week at Centene Community Ice Center.

The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association continue to work on details needed to resume play, and Pietrangelo expressed an appreciation of the cooperation between the two parties so far.

“I’ve obviously been through a lockout before and this is a lot different,” he said. “Both sides know this (pandemic) was just something that was brought upon us. And we’re gonna work together through this.

“I think for the most part, the same message has been put forth by both sides, which is real nice and it’s easy. Look, we’re all trying to get the same thing done here. We’re trying to find a way to make this possible.