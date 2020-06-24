Pietrangelo wants families included in NHL's hub city plans

As the NHL continues to whittle its list of potential hub cities — it was down to six Tuesday — one of the remaining hurdles is how or even if family members can be included in those hub city “bubbles.”
Otherwise you’re talking about being away from families for two months for teams that advance to the Stanley Cup Final under the NHL’s 24-team postseason format. And that could be a sticking point in terms of NHL Players’ Association final approval of a return to play.
“I think that’s the hardest part,” St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo said. “A lot of us as players with kids or wives — girlfriends, whatever — it’s not gonna be easy being away from your family.
“I’ve gone for six, seven, eight days at a time (on road trips) and it’s hard enough. It’s gonna be difficult. It’s gonna be difficult on me. It’s gonna be difficult on the kids, my wife. That’s the one thing I think we’re gonna really have to think about, and how to make it possible to have some access to them. Because I don’t think you can necessarily expect people to be gone from their families for that long.”
For Pietrangelo, the separation anxiety comes in triplicate. Namely, his 2-year-old triplets Evelyn, Oliver and Theodore. Being home for three months-plus during the NHL’s coronavirus pause has given Pietrangelo an extended look at what wife Jayne deals with on a daily basis while he’s playing hockey.
“Because of our schedules, it’s never easy to be gone as much as you are,” Pietrangelo said. “I’ll tell you what — my wife is a saint after I know what she’s doing while I’m on the road the whole time. Three toddlers who want to do what they want to do right now is an adventure every day. I guess that’s probably a good way to describe it.”
Pietrangelo appeared on a Blues’ Zoom call Tuesday, with radio play-by-play announcer Chris Kerber asking the questions. The veteran defenseman is among a handful of Blues participating in the Phase 2 workouts, which are closed to members of the media, this week at Centene Community Ice Center.
The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association continue to work on details needed to resume play, and Pietrangelo expressed an appreciation of the cooperation between the two parties so far.
“I’ve obviously been through a lockout before and this is a lot different,” he said. “Both sides know this (pandemic) was just something that was brought upon us. And we’re gonna work together through this.
“I think for the most part, the same message has been put forth by both sides, which is real nice and it’s easy. Look, we’re all trying to get the same thing done here. We’re trying to find a way to make this possible.
“I’ve said it before, it’s not easy because it’s out of our hands. We’re really following the guidelines of the health officials. But at the same it’s almost easier because both sides know there’s a third party who’s kind of leading the way here, and rightfully so. It’s how it should be.”
Avoiding COVID-19 outbreaks during a return to play is dependent on the players, coaches, staff and others staying in the “bubble” once the hub cities are in operation. According to multiple reports, Chicago, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Toronto and Vancouver remain in the running for the two hub cities — cities that will host 12 teams apiece if play resumes.
“We all want this to work, right?” Pietrangelo said. “So people that are gonna be at the hotels, people at the rink, I think everybody’s gonna follow those guidelines. We know what’s at risk if you don’t and how quickly this thing can spread.
“So if we’re gonna do it, you want to do it the right way. The important thing is that both sides are really sitting down talking to the health officials and trying to find a way to make sure that everybody’s doing it the right way and coming up with ways to kind of secure that.”
Part of that is doing everything possible to make sure participants — and possibly, their families — don’t stray from that bubble.
Or as Pietrangelo put it: “That there’s enough for us to do (away from work) that we can kind of stay in there.”
Edmonton, for example, plans on setting up an Olympic-style village according to Canada’s TSN, with live entertainment, movie nights, golf simulators, lounge areas, rooftop patios, pool tables, basketball courts and more for players and their families.
But even under these unique circumstances, the bottom line is winning the Cup. For the Blues, of course, it’s defending the Cup.
“If we’re going to do this, we’re going to do this to win,” Pietrangelo said. “We’re just not doing this to kill time.”
