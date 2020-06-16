Pinkel makes the ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, coaching candidates must be three full seasons removed from retirement or at least 75 years old if still active and have served as a head coach for a minimum of 10 years and at least 100 games with a .600 career winning percentage.

Pinkel guided the Tigers to the Big 12 championship game in 2007 and 2008, earned a share of the Big 12 North in 2010 and captured back-to-back SEC East titles in 2013-14. He retired after the 2015 after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In 2019 he launched a charity youth organization, GP M.A.D.E. Foundation.

"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.4 million people have played college football and only 1,027 players have been inducted," NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said. "The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT early next year."