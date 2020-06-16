Pinkel makes the ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

Former Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel, who from 2001-2015 won more games than any coach in program history, is on the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the first time since he retired.
Pinkel, 118-73 at Mizzou with four appearances in conference championship games and 10 bowls, is also the career wins leader at Toledo, where he was 73-37-3 from 1991-2000. When Pinkel became Mizzou's career wins leader with a victory in the 2014 Cotton Bowl, he joined Steve Spurrier as the only active coaches who were career wins leaders at two FBS schools. Spurrier has the records at Florida and South Carolina.
The only FBS coach with more career wins than Pinkel who isn't in the College Football Hall of Fame is current Alabama coach Nick Saban, Pinkel's former Kent State teammate, who will be inducted as soon as he's eligible.
Pinkel, 68, is one of seven FBS coaches on this year's ballot. Voters may select two coaches for this year's class. Ballots are due July 7. The 2021 class will be announced early next year and officially inducted in New York on Dec. 7, 2021.
Other candidates include former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who won nearly 80 percent of his games at OU from 1999-2018, including the 2000 national championship; former Troy coach Larry Blakeney; and former Memphis coach Billy Jack Murphy. Of the seven candidates on the ballot, Pinkel has the most career victories at 191, one more than Stoops.
To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, coaching candidates must be three full seasons removed from retirement or at least 75 years old if still active and have served as a head coach for a minimum of 10 years and at least 100 games with a .600 career winning percentage.
Pinkel guided the Tigers to the Big 12 championship game in 2007 and 2008, earned a share of the Big 12 North in 2010 and captured back-to-back SEC East titles in 2013-14. He retired after the 2015 after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In 2019 he launched a charity youth organization, GP M.A.D.E. Foundation.
"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.4 million people have played college football and only 1,027 players have been inducted," NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said. "The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT early next year."
The ballot was emailed Tuesday to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF's Honors Courts, which then selects the class. College Football Hall of Famer Archie Griffin from Ohio State chairs the FBS Honors Court.
"Having a ballot and a voice in the selection of the College Football Hall of Fame inductees is one of the most cherished NFF member benefits," said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, a 1989 Hall of Fame inductee from Mississippi. "There is no group more knowledgeable or passionate about college football than our membership, and the tradition of the ballot helps us engage them in the lofty responsibility of selecting those who have reached the pinnacle of achievement in our sport."
No former Missouri players made this year's ballot. Eleven players and coaches from Mizzou have been enshrined in the NFF Hall of Fame: coaches Bill Roper, Don Faurot, Frank Broyles and Dan Devine and players Paul Christman, Darold Jenkins, Bob Steuber, Ed Travis, Johnny Roland, Roger Wehrli and Kellen Winslow. Roper and Broyles were head coaches at Mizzou for only one season each and made their marks at Princeton and Arkansas, respectively.
