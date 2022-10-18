Pitlick back with Blues in practice

Even after the St. Louis Blues released Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout offer with the team on Oct. 7, his nameplate remained over an empty stall at the club’s practice rink. He was gone, but clearly not forgotten.

On Sunday, Pitlick was back, skating with the team in practice at Enterprise Center the day after its season opener. He still hasn’t signed with the Blues, but under the current situation that seems quite possible as the team prepares to head out on a weeklong trip.

For Pitlick, this is PTO Part 2.

“Pretty much,” he said. “That’s about all I know. I’m back and practicing for a bit here and they’re gonna take a look at me and see how it goes.”

With 23 players on the roster at the moment, the Blues would have to make a roster move to add him, which probably means there isn’t good news about Logan Brown’s status. Brown hasn’t skated since making a brief appearance on the ice in the Blues’ first day of training last Monday in Charleston, South Carolina, so a trip to the injured reserve list seems increasingly likely. The Blues have about $1.7 million of salary-cap space available.

Pitlick is an eight-season NHL veteran who has played with five teams in the past four seasons. He finished last season in Montreal after being traded there from Calgary at the deadline in the Tyler Toffoli trade.

“He’s got speed,” said Blues coach Craig Berube, “ and again, sort of the same type of thing as (Alexei Toropchenko), from a penalty kill standpoint, the speed, the directness, the north hockey. Forechecking — that sort of thing and being physical. That’s his game.”

Pitlick thinks it’s that speed that has kept him in the game.

“That’s why I’m still around, because I can skate,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest thing and in this league right now is if you can keep skating you can keep playing.”

He said he probably couldn’t beat Jordan Kyrou, currently the holder of the title as NHL’s fastest skater, but he can hold his own. “He’s got a quick step but I can scoot around there pretty good too,” Pitlick said.

Pitlick, who turns 31 on Nov. 1, showed well at the start of camp and in the team’s early preseason games, with four assists in three contests, and was moving into contention for a roster spot before an injury derailed that hope. He said he got hurt in the third exhibition game, at Chicago, and played through the injury in the Columbus game at Enterprise Center, where he had two assists.

But after that, the Blues shut him down and then released him, telling him to go home and get better and leaving the door open for his return.

“I thought that it was trending up,” he said. “I thought each game I got better. The first game, I just kind of tried to get physical and show that I could play that side of the game and I felt like I built plays up as I went along there and was making lots of plays there in that third game and I thought it was going really well and I was fitting with the team and the system and all the guys and everything. I really hope it works out. I think I’d be a good fit and help this team out.”

When the Blues sent Josh Leivo and Jake Neighbours to Springfield last week in order to fit their season-opening roster under the salary cap, the move happened entirely on paper. The two never left Charleston. Pitlick actually did head back to his home in the Minneapolis area when he was released.

“I felt like I could have played through (the injury) and just kept going,” Pitlick said. “I felt like it wasn’t a huge deal but they just didn’t want to deal with something lingering, they said get yourself feeling right and we’ll start this back up.

“They told me to go home and see my family while they were on the trip (to Charleston) and just rehab and skate and do what you can. They thought it’d be more beneficial for me to go home and get treatment rather than go and join the fun and all that stuff. So I went and just focused on my health and getting ready to go and staying in shape.”

With Brown out with what looks to be a left shoulder injury and the Blues in a wait-and-see mode on his return, the team has only one healthy spare forward — on Saturday it was Josh Leivo — as it heads west on Tuesday for games in Seattle, Edmonton and Winnipeg, all locations where, if someone got hurt, it would be difficult to quickly get a player there from Springfield, Massachusetts. Also, while Nikita Alexandrov made a case for a roster spot in camp, the Blues would rather have him getting in AHL games than watching a game as the 13th or 14th forward.

“Gotta have depth in this league, and it’s important,” Berube said.

The Blues have been frequent users of the PTO route, signing Scottie Upshall, Scott Gomez, Martin Havlat, Troy Brouwer and James Neal that way over the past eight seasons, with Neal signing last season. Not all of those signings have been success stories — Havlat played two games before requesting his release in 2015 — but they have helped the Blues get through rough spots.