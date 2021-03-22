Pivotal offseason looms after Mizzou stumbles down the stretch

INDIANAPOLIS — No matter what unfolded in Saturday’s Oklahoma-Missouri first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament, the winner would face staggering odds to make an extended stay in the Hoosier State.
As expected, OU’s reward for outlasting the Tigers is Monday’s showdown with No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga, the undefeated and rarely challenged Goliath of the bracket. Gonzaga is a 14-point favorite over the Sooners in the second-round matchup.
That will come as no consolation for a Mizzou program still starved for postseason glory. Instead, after a 16-10 season, the Tigers step into an uncertain spring with a roster positioned for plenty of offseason churn. Coach Cuonzo Martin’s five seniors will have to formally decide if they’ll return for another season of eligibility, though most, if not all, are expected to move on. Martin has five incoming freshmen signed for next season but surely will shop in what should be a bustling transfer market.
The five seniors “did a great job of getting us back where we need to be as a program,” Martin said after the 72-68 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium. “We’ll continue to make progress as a program. So they did that. They stayed the course. This year had a lot of things take place in it on and off the court. And I thought our guys did an admirable job of being professional, taking it as it comes, not complaining, not making excuses. So I’m really proud of those guys. They really matured, great senior group and just I think, simply, they were professionals from start to finish.”
But about that finish.
Mizzou’s struggles against Oklahoma embodied issues that plagued the Tigers in the second half of the season, starting with the point guard situation. After a brilliant first couple months, junior Xavier Pinson relapsed into bouts of poor shot selection and shooting mixed with indifferent defense. On Saturday, Martin clearly had seen enough. Pinson played just four scoreless minutes in the second half and watched senior Drew Buggs run the point for the final 5 minutes, 52 seconds.
Buggs isn’t a scoring threat — though he outscored Pinson three points to two on Saturday — but Martin favored the senior’s ball-handling, decision-making and defense.
Pinson wasn’t available for comment after the game, but, in what’s become an offseason tradition for the point guard, he went to Instagram to post a cryptic message: “100% physically healthy but 100% mentally hurt . . .” followed by a broken heart emoji. As always with Pinson, interpret at your own risk.
“I just thought (Buggs) did a good job of executing, getting us into what we were trying to do,” Martin said. “But also I thought he did a really good job defending and embracing that challenge. He really stepped up and did a great job, in my opinion.”
Pinson remained in the starting lineup all season, and while he’d certainly be MU’s most established perimeter player next season, the disconnect with Martin puts his future with the program in peril.
The Tigers had other problems against the Sooners. When power forwards Kobe Brown and Mitchell Smith weren’t letting OU’s Brady Manek get loose for open 3-pointers — he’s now connected on nine of 18 3s in two meetings against Mizzou — they were helping the Sooners by hoisting questionable 3s. They shot two-of-eight combined — Brown had both made shots — and the Sooners snatched the rebound on all six misses. For the season, Brown and Smith both shot 25% from deep on a combined 108 attempts. Meanwhile, Mark Smith, who drained two early 3s and finished with 11 points, somehow got the ball for only five 3-point attempts in 30 minutes.
More often than not this season, the Tigers successfully managed late-game situations in tight contests, but that wasn’t the case Saturday. With less than a minute to play in a three-point game, Oklahoma committed a rare turnover, but the Tigers were out of timeouts. Martin often is a target of criticism for not calling timeouts during an opponent’s scoring surge, but he called one early in the second half plus his other two in the final two minutes, leaving him without one after the OU turnover. The Tigers couldn’t find a clean 3-pointer before the Sooners fouled Buggs.
The breakdown underscored some offensive inefficiencies the Tigers have suffered on Martin’s watch the past three years. For the season, Mizzou shot 32.5% from 3-point range, a slight uptick in last year’s 29.7% — the worst in team history.
One player spared of any criticism Saturday was senior center Jeremiah Tilmon, who was under siege in the lane all night but played his best game in weeks with 16 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in 30 inspired minutes.
If anything, he might not have played enough. When Tilmon picked up his fourth foul with 4:04 left, Martin put him on the bench until the 2:15 mark. Martin resisted putting Tilmon back in during the last media timeout with 3:44 left. With Tilmon on the bench, OU outscored Mizzou by seven points.
All those missteps aside, Tilmon searched for the positives.
“Oh, it’s been good,” he said. “I mean I’ve had an exciting four years. I don’t regret anything for being here. . . . We didn’t get the outcome we wanted though, but we’re going to keep our heads high.”