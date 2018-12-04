APTOPIX George H.W. Bush

With the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush aboard, Special Air Mission 41 prepares to depart Monday  at Ellington Field in Houston.

 Eric Gay, Associated Press

The United States Postal Service will shut down operations Wednesday in observance of the passing of former President George H.W. Bush.

According to the postal service, "President Donald J. Trump has declared Dec. 5 as a national day of mourning, calling on Americans to remember the vast contributions of former President George H.W. Bush."

To honor the life and legacy of the former president, the postal service will observe the national day of mourning.

All post office locations will be closed. Additionally, regular mail will not be delivered. Package delivery will be limited.

