Potosi cross country program joins Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame celebrated its third annual Outdoor Sports Luncheon presented by Reliable Toyota on Tuesday, welcoming a Class of 2022 highlighted by the first ever induction of an American quarter horse.

CEO & Executive Director Jerald Andrews presided over the ceremony, which drew a crowd of more than 700 to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield.

The horse, Snap Krackle Pop, twice earned Superhorse status at the American Quarter Horse Association Championships and earned numerous other honors. It was paraded on stage on a day when the Hall of Fame also welcomed the following inductees:

Fishing’s Lynn Reeves

Shooting’s Chris Stark

Outdoor journalist Ken White

Golfer Mark McBride

Cyclist Brad Huff

Skeet shooting’s Judy Warden Brown

The Potosi High School Boys Cross Country Program

President’s Award – Rich “Rico” Pierson, a PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour Rules Official

Summit Award – Marty Willadsen, Executive Vice President of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

“We are delighted to be honoring this class, as all are deserving and have made positive impacts in their respective sports,” Andrews said. “Snap Krackle Pop is one of the most unique inductees we’ve ever had, and we appreciate that she was brought here by her owners, Twylla and Ed Brown, as well as her trainers, Kendra Weis and her son, Blake.”

Potosi High School Boys Cross Country Program

The Potosi High School Boys Cross Country Program has been among the most successful in the Show-Me State, having earned nine top four finishes at the Class 3 state meet since 1999.

That includes Potosi winning seven state championships, which cover the years 1999, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2013. The 2004 team was a state runner-up, and the 2008 team placed third.

The 2006 team still holds the state record for the lowest boys team score (16), and that team earned the right to compete at the Nike National Cross Country Meet, where it placed eighth.

Overseeing the success was coach Steve Davis, who is now at Mineral Area College. Additionally, the program has accounted for six individual state champions: Walker Eye (1999), Kyle Davis (2003), Josh Mathis (2005), Josh Thebeau (2006) and Jacob Swearingen (2007, 2008).

Each former runner and coach received a plaque with their name engraved.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0