Power prospect Oviedo busy showing he belongs

Oviedo has a changeup and a curveball to go with the slider-fastball combo. He could move fast a reliever, but the Cardinals see him advancing as a starter. He was 12-8 with a 4.85 ERA in 29 games last season at two levels, and he struck out 163 to go with 76 walks in 146 2/3 innings. The expanded roster has the Cardinals auditioning young talents like him who can throw multiple innings — and also scorch opponents in the late innings.

Oviedo drew praise this spring with his improved control — and his innate consciousness. He sought Wainwright out to play catch and quiz about his workouts. At one point, Oviedo went out to the field to toss balls to Jose Oquendo as he worked with infielders. Shildt said the players didn’t volunteer to slip on the gloves and run rosin bags around, but given Oviedo’s actions in spring it wouldn’t have surprised if he did.

“He does move around and bounce around,” Shildt said. “The thing that I think is impressive about Ovi is he’s taking advantage out of both experiences. The first one is his own. You can see him take in what he’s doing and the next day you could tell he’s thought about something and he’s looking to grow it, and put it as part of his game. The second one, is other people’s experience. It’s really a sign of wisdom.”

That’s what he got to do Friday running rosin to the veterans.