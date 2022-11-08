 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep for November firearms deer season at MDC shooting ranges

Hunters are encouraged to get in some target practice before the November portion of firearms deer season at one of MDC’s five staffed shooting ranges.

 MDC photo

Opening weekend of firearms deer season is days away and what better way to prep for the season than a trip to one of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s shooting ranges?

MDC has five staffed shooting range and outdoor education centers across the state that can help hunters become sharper, safer marksmen.

“Our shooting ranges are convenient resources for hunters who want to get in some shooting practice before deer season,” said MDC Hunter Education and Shooting Range Coordinator Justin McGuire. “All five facilities provide rifle/pistol ranges with covered booths, training and meeting rooms, and eye and ear protection.”

MDC staffed shooting ranges include:

  • Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center near Ash Grove
  • August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in St. Charles
  • Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in St. Louis
  • Lake City Shooting Range near Buckner
  • Parma Woods Shooting Range and Training Center near Kansas City

MDC requires users to observe all regulations when visiting a shooting range and outdoor education center:

  • Steel jacketed, steel core, or other armor-piercing bullets are prohibited.
  • All calibers up to, but not including, .50 BMG are allowed.
  • Tracer and incendiary rounds are prohibited.
  • All shooting range users must wear eye and ear protection.
  • Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction.
  • Treat every firearm as though it were loaded.
  • All shooters 15-years-old and under must have adult supervision.

Find additional information on MDC shooting ranges and regulations online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z9W.

Firearms deer season runs Nov. 12-22. Read more information on the season, hunting limits, regulations, and more at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ge.

