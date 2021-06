A dedication of the new entryway at the Farmington Presbyterian Church, 403 W. Columbia, will take place Sunday following the morning service, about 11:15 a.m.

Following the ceremony, there will be a catered meal served by Pasta House in the fellowship hall.

Special guests will be the Rev. Elizabeth Kanerva, associate presbyter for the Giddings-Lovejoy Presbytery; as well as the architect and contractors behind the project. All members and friends are invited to attend.

