Pride in Public Health Workers

"How do you explain or put into numbers what did not happen because we put into action the prevention recommendations," Hunt said. "The collaboration with local government entities of the cities, county, school districts, the local health care providers, Madison Medical Center, Madison County Ambulance District, local employers and community event organizations to have a joint and comprehensive approach to the prevention and control of the spread of COVID-19 is why we are now moving to an open community."

According to the CDC, as of June 21, 23.7% of Madison County is fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The Madison County Health Department has COVID-19 Moderna vaccine available for anyone 18 years of age and older who would like to be vaccinated. The hours of immunization services is from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at the new MCHD building located at 105 Armory St.

Throughout this special section, you will see the faces of some of the essential workers who kept the public health facilities running.

Every employee at the Madison County Health Department was part of the COVID-19 Task Force in one way or the other during the height of the pandemic. They each took a moment to tell us a little about the experience. Madison Medical Center is highlighted by department with one individual representing each area and a list of the rest of the team members at the end. We also hear from the 12 full-time crew members of the Madison County Ambulance District.

