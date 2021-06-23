Pride in Public Health Workers

As restrictions are being lifted at home, and around the country, our public health facilities are still working hard to keep us safe, informed and prepared every single day.
In this special section, we are highlighting the Madison County Health Department, Madison Medical Center and the Madison County Ambulance District. These are the three public health facilities in our community who helped lead the way through the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the highs and lows, they were there to perform tests, update us on guidelines, assist us in emergencies and just keep life moving forward.
The Madison County Health Department is still dedicated to keeping the community informed and, while numbers are not updated daily anymore, they are updated when any new cases appear.
The count as of the last update, on July 14, had 1,587 total cases with six active and 38 deaths in Madison County.
"As we the citizens of Madison County are seeing a light at the end of this pandemic, we must remember the families and loved ones of those we have lost," MCHD Administrator Becky Hunt said. "The pandemic has changed our lives forever. Without the folks of Madison County implementing changes in our behavior we would have seen more lives lost and more persons being diagnosed with COVID-19."
Hunt said collaboration was the key to prevention.
"How do you explain or put into numbers what did not happen because we put into action the prevention recommendations," Hunt said. "The collaboration with local government entities of the cities, county, school districts, the local health care providers, Madison Medical Center, Madison County Ambulance District, local employers and community event organizations to have a joint and comprehensive approach to the prevention and control of the spread of COVID-19 is why we are now moving to an open community."
According to the CDC, as of June 21, 23.7% of Madison County is fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
The Madison County Health Department has COVID-19 Moderna vaccine available for anyone 18 years of age and older who would like to be vaccinated. The hours of immunization services is from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at the new MCHD building located at 105 Armory St.
Throughout this special section, you will see the faces of some of the essential workers who kept the public health facilities running.
Every employee at the Madison County Health Department was part of the COVID-19 Task Force in one way or the other during the height of the pandemic. They each took a moment to tell us a little about the experience. Madison Medical Center is highlighted by department with one individual representing each area and a list of the rest of the team members at the end. We also hear from the 12 full-time crew members of the Madison County Ambulance District.