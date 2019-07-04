{{featured_button_text}}

Farmington VFW

Farmington VFW hosts Bingo every Thursday. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and Bingo starts at 6:15 p.m.

American Legion Meeting

The American Legion has its dinner meetings at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at 1604 W. Columbia, Farmington.

American Legion Dance

Farmington American Legion Post 416 hosts dances from 6 to 9 p.m. each Friday night. Admittance is $5 per person. Dances are going to be held at the Farmington VFW Post 5896, located at 814 E. Karsch Blvd., during the rebuilding of the Legion hall.

Overeaters Anonymous Meeting

Overeaters Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. Mondays at the Farmington Public Library, located at 101 North A St. Call 431-6798 or 756-7022 for more information.

Wednesday Breakfast

The Farmington VFW Post 5896 located at 614 E. Karsch Blvd. offers breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday. The breakfast features eggs to order, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, country potatoes, milk, orange juice and coffee. The cost is $6 and dine in or carry-out is available. Proceeds from the breakfast go to support local veterans.

Procovery Circle Meetings

BJC Behavioral Health is holding Procovery Circle meetings at 1:30 p.m. each Monday at BJC Health, located at 1085 Maple St. in Farmington. These meetings are for anyone (do not have to be a member to attend).

Chess Club

The Knights of the Square Table meets from 4 to 6 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Farmington Public Library. All chess players are welcome. Please bring your own chess set.

Farmington Pet Adoption Center

Volunteer opportunities await at the Farmington Pet Adoption Center (FPAC) & Resale Shop. Volunteers are needed to help sort and display donated items in the Resale Shop or walk and help socialize the center's dogs and cats. Contact Mickie McClanahan at 631-1548 for more information.

Volunteer Possibilities

Make a difference. Come volunteer at Farmington Presbyterian Manor. We have volunteer opportunities for resident shopping and working in our resident/employee gift shop. Call Teresa Pinkley, volunteer coordinator, at 756-6768.

