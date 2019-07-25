{{featured_button_text}}

Community Events

MAC 'Kicks Band'

Mineral Area College's 'Kicks Band" will be in concert at 7 p.m. July 26 in the Columbia Park Amphitheater.

FPAC Trivia Night

The Farmington Pet Adoption Center Trivia Night takes place at 7 p.m. July 26.

'Dive In' Movie

A "Dive In" presentation of the film Moana will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Farmington Water Park. The event is sponsored by Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan.

St. Francois County Fair

The annual St. Francois County Fair takes place July 30-Aug. 3 at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds.

Baby Boomer Concert

The annual Baby Boomer Reunion Concert returns Aug. 2-3 to Farmington's Centene Center.

Missouri State Fair

The annual Missouri State Fair will be held Aug. 8-18 in Sedalia.

'Last Dance'

"Last Dance," featuring the music of Tom Petty, takes place beginning at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Columbia Park Amphitheater.

John O'Leary Live

Inspirational speaker John O'Leary will appear live at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Farmington Centene Center.

Recurring Events

Al-Anon Meeting

Al-Anon meetings are held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Church of the Nazarene, 801 N Middle St. in Farmington. Park in the rear of the building and enter through the glass door.

American Legion Meets

American Legion Post 416 meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at 1604 W. Columbia in Farmington, and holds its dinner meetings at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.

American Legion Dance

American Legion Post 416, 1604 W. Columbia in Farmington, hosts a dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday. Admission is $5 per person. This is a smoke-free and alcohol-free event.

Chamber Luncheon

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Community Luncheon is held at noon on the third Thursday of every month at the Centene Center, 2 Black Knight Drive in Farmington.

Chamber Morning Mixer

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce holds its Morning Mixer on the second Wednesday of each month. Go to FarmingtonRegionalChamber.com for the location.

Chess Club Meets

The Knights of the Square Table Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. the first, third and fourth Thursdays of each month at Panera Bread in Farmington; and 4-6 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Farmington Public Library. All chess players are welcome. Please bring your own chess set.

DAR Meets

Daughters of the American Revolution meet at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month, September through May, at the Farmington Public Library, 101 N. A St.

Diabetes Self-Management

Parkland Health Center Diabetes Self-Management takes place from 1-3 p.m. at the Farmington Public Library, 101 N. A St.

Diabetic Education Classes

Parkland Health Mart holds Diabetic education classes at 1 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Midwest Health Group, 555 W Pine St. in Farmington.

Farmers' Market

The Farmers' Market in Farmington meets every Wednesday and Saturday in the Farmington VFW Post 5896 parking lot, 614 E. Karsch Blvd.

Farmington Pet Adoption Center

Volunteer opportunities await at the Farmington Pet Adoption Center (FPAC) & Resale Shop. Volunteers are needed to help sort and display donated items in the Resale Shop or walk and help socialize the center's dogs and cats. Contact Mickie McClanahan at 631-1548 for more information.

Grief Support Group Meets

Healing Hearts Grief Support Group meets from 6-8 p.m. every fourth Monday of the month at Serenity Hospice Care, 5272 Flat River Rd in Park Hills.

Life After Loss Meets

Life After Lost meets from 4:30-6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at Heart & Soul Hospice, 412 Cayce St. in Farmington.

Mineral Area Woodcarvers

The Mineral Area Woodcarvers meet from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays at the Farmington Senior Center.

Overeaters Anonymous Meets

Overeaters Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. Mondays at the Farmington Public Library, 101 North A St. Call 431-6798 or 756-7022 for more information.

Senior Center Dance

Music and dance is held from 6-8:30 p.m. every Monday at the Farmington Senior Center, 607 Wallace Road.

SFC Democratic Club Meets

St. Francois County Democrats meet at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

SFC Historical Society

St. Francois County Historical Society meets the third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Farmington Fire Station.

Single Moms Meet

Single Moms Investing in Life Eternal meet from 5:30-7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Liberty Hall office building, 400 N. Washington St. in Farmington.

TOPS Meets

TOPS of Farmington meets every Monday except holidays at the Nazarene Church, 501 N. Middle Street in Farmington. Weigh-in takes place at 4:30 p.m. with the meeting following at at 5 p.m.

VA Assistance

Veteran Service Officers are available to assist veterans and their families with VA claims at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at American Legion Post 416

VFW Post 5896 Meets

VFW Post 5896, 614 E. Karsch Blvd., meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month.

VFW Post 5896 BBQ

Farmington VFW Post 5896, 614 E. Karsch Blvd., features BINGO from 6-9 p.m. every Thursday. Open to the public.

VFW Post 5896 Bingo

Farmington VFW Post 5896, 614 E. Karsch Blvd., features a BBQ dinner from noon to 3 p.m. from 6-9 p.m. every Saturday. Open to the public.

VFW Post 5896 Dinner

Farmington VFW Post 5896, 614 E. Karsch Blvd., holds a weekly dinner at 5 p.m. Fridays. Open to the public.

Volunteers Needed

Make a difference. Come volunteer at Farmington Presbyterian Manor. Volunteer opportunities are available for resident shopping and working in our resident/employee gift shop. Call Teresa Pinkley, volunteer coordinator, at 756-6768.

Women's Shooting Club

The Women's Shooting Club meets from 6-7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Ozark Thunder Range, 5157 Flat River Road in Farmington. For inforcation call 573--518-0500.

To submit your event for publication in the Farmington Press, email mnicholson@farmingtonpressonline.com or call 573-756-8927 by noon Tuesday.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments