Community Events
MAC 'Kicks Band'
Mineral Area College's 'Kicks Band" will be in concert at 7 p.m. July 26 in the Columbia Park Amphitheater.
FPAC Trivia Night
The Farmington Pet Adoption Center Trivia Night takes place at 7 p.m. July 26.
'Dive In' Movie
A "Dive In" presentation of the film Moana will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Farmington Water Park. The event is sponsored by Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan.
St. Francois County Fair
The annual St. Francois County Fair takes place July 30-Aug. 3 at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds.
Baby Boomer Concert
The annual Baby Boomer Reunion Concert returns Aug. 2-3 to Farmington's Centene Center.
Missouri State Fair
The annual Missouri State Fair will be held Aug. 8-18 in Sedalia.
'Last Dance'
"Last Dance," featuring the music of Tom Petty, takes place beginning at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Columbia Park Amphitheater.
John O'Leary Live
Inspirational speaker John O'Leary will appear live at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Farmington Centene Center.
Recurring Events
Al-Anon Meeting
Al-Anon meetings are held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Church of the Nazarene, 801 N Middle St. in Farmington. Park in the rear of the building and enter through the glass door.
American Legion Meets
American Legion Post 416 meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at 1604 W. Columbia in Farmington, and holds its dinner meetings at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.
American Legion Dance
American Legion Post 416, 1604 W. Columbia in Farmington, hosts a dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday. Admission is $5 per person. This is a smoke-free and alcohol-free event.
Chamber Luncheon
The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Community Luncheon is held at noon on the third Thursday of every month at the Centene Center, 2 Black Knight Drive in Farmington.
Chamber Morning Mixer
The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce holds its Morning Mixer on the second Wednesday of each month. Go to FarmingtonRegionalChamber.com for the location.
Chess Club Meets
The Knights of the Square Table Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. the first, third and fourth Thursdays of each month at Panera Bread in Farmington; and 4-6 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Farmington Public Library. All chess players are welcome. Please bring your own chess set.
DAR Meets
Daughters of the American Revolution meet at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month, September through May, at the Farmington Public Library, 101 N. A St.
Diabetes Self-Management
Parkland Health Center Diabetes Self-Management takes place from 1-3 p.m. at the Farmington Public Library, 101 N. A St.
Diabetic Education Classes
Parkland Health Mart holds Diabetic education classes at 1 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Midwest Health Group, 555 W Pine St. in Farmington.
Farmers' Market
The Farmers' Market in Farmington meets every Wednesday and Saturday in the Farmington VFW Post 5896 parking lot, 614 E. Karsch Blvd.
Farmington Pet Adoption Center
Volunteer opportunities await at the Farmington Pet Adoption Center (FPAC) & Resale Shop. Volunteers are needed to help sort and display donated items in the Resale Shop or walk and help socialize the center's dogs and cats. Contact Mickie McClanahan at 631-1548 for more information.
Grief Support Group Meets
Healing Hearts Grief Support Group meets from 6-8 p.m. every fourth Monday of the month at Serenity Hospice Care, 5272 Flat River Rd in Park Hills.
Life After Loss Meets
Life After Lost meets from 4:30-6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at Heart & Soul Hospice, 412 Cayce St. in Farmington.
Mineral Area Woodcarvers
The Mineral Area Woodcarvers meet from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays at the Farmington Senior Center.
Overeaters Anonymous Meets
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. Mondays at the Farmington Public Library, 101 North A St. Call 431-6798 or 756-7022 for more information.
Senior Center Dance
Music and dance is held from 6-8:30 p.m. every Monday at the Farmington Senior Center, 607 Wallace Road.
SFC Democratic Club Meets
St. Francois County Democrats meet at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
SFC Historical Society
St. Francois County Historical Society meets the third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Farmington Fire Station.
Single Moms Meet
Single Moms Investing in Life Eternal meet from 5:30-7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Liberty Hall office building, 400 N. Washington St. in Farmington.
TOPS Meets
TOPS of Farmington meets every Monday except holidays at the Nazarene Church, 501 N. Middle Street in Farmington. Weigh-in takes place at 4:30 p.m. with the meeting following at at 5 p.m.
VA Assistance
Veteran Service Officers are available to assist veterans and their families with VA claims at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at American Legion Post 416
VFW Post 5896 Meets
VFW Post 5896, 614 E. Karsch Blvd., meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month.
VFW Post 5896 BBQ
Farmington VFW Post 5896, 614 E. Karsch Blvd., features BINGO from 6-9 p.m. every Thursday. Open to the public.
VFW Post 5896 Bingo
Farmington VFW Post 5896, 614 E. Karsch Blvd., features a BBQ dinner from noon to 3 p.m. from 6-9 p.m. every Saturday. Open to the public.
VFW Post 5896 Dinner
Farmington VFW Post 5896, 614 E. Karsch Blvd., holds a weekly dinner at 5 p.m. Fridays. Open to the public.
Volunteers Needed
Make a difference. Come volunteer at Farmington Presbyterian Manor. Volunteer opportunities are available for resident shopping and working in our resident/employee gift shop. Call Teresa Pinkley, volunteer coordinator, at 756-6768.
Women's Shooting Club
The Women's Shooting Club meets from 6-7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Ozark Thunder Range, 5157 Flat River Road in Farmington. For inforcation call 573--518-0500.
To submit your event for publication in the Farmington Press, email mnicholson@farmingtonpressonline.com or call 573-756-8927 by noon Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.