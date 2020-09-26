A litmus test for the next Supreme Court justice

But as Bolick says, only the courts can be the ultimate arbiters. Otherwise, legislatures will be the judges of the scope of their own authority. The presumption of constitutionality means that individuals "face a judicially manufactured uphill battle any time they challenge an infringement of their rights." And the presumption permits "the legislature's self-interested determination of its own constitutional authority."

The Cato Institute's Clark Neily notes that between 1954 and 2002, the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated 0.65% of the laws Congress passed (103 of 15,817), 0.5% of federal regulations and less than 0.05% of state laws. Those who praise such judicial passivity must implausibly assume, as Neily says, that government "hits the constitutional strike zone" at least 99.5% of the time. How likely is this?

Judicial passivity has been encouraged by decades of reflexive conservative denunciations of "judicial activism." These denunciations have been paired with celebrations of "judicial deference" to legislative majoritarianism, on two dubious assumptions. One is the anti-constitutional assumption that the scope of many rights should be defined by majorities, not defended by courts. The other is the unempirical assumption that what most legislatures do most of the time is responsive to majorities rather than to compact factions with narrow agendas.