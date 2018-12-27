I am sending to you the following important news from the governor’s office regarding a program to help prevent Medicaid fraud in our state. This is a program that I fully support; for those who are in need of these services and for protection from those who would abuse the Medicaid program.
The other good news from the governor is that Missouri has been chosen to receive federal grant money to be used for infrastructure projects throughout the state. The following projects as listed below will help to promote economic growth for Missouri.
As my office receives news pertaining to our state, I will strive to keep you informed also.
Governor Parson Creates Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Task Force
With the goal of making Missouri a national leader in preventing Medicaid fraud, Gov. Mike Parson recently announced the formation of the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Task Force. To prepare coordination for the task force, Parson brought together members of the departments of Social Services, Health and Senior Services, and Mental Health, as well as the Office of the Attorney General, Missouri Health Care Association leaders, and partners from the Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General.
Regarding the new task force, Parson said, “Safeguarding the integrity of the Missouri Medicaid program (MO HealthNet) is vital to the state of Missouri. Nearly one-third of Missouri’s entire budget is devoted to the Medicaid program, and it must be run with the highest level of integrity to ensure every tax dollar spent provides the care eligible Missourians need.”
In Missouri, the MO HealthNet Program administers more than 60,000 MO HealthNet-enrolled healthcare providers and approximately 935,000 Missouri Medicaid program participants. The task force will work to identify opportunities to prevent fraud and abuse through data analytics and cost-effective deterrence measures. It will also work to make policy and legislative recommendations, and to create processes to optimize the prosecution and collection of improper Medicaid payments.
Former Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives, Todd Richardson, who currently serves as the director of the MO HealthNet Program, said, “We will embrace innovative ideas to maximize current resources, think outside the box, and use new technologies to address the issue.”
Missouri Receives Vital Infrastructure Grants
Missouri recently received good news as the U.S. Department of Transportation announced $90 million in federal grants for infrastructure projects in the state. The funds will be used for five projects designed to increase safety, minimize congestion, support efficient freight movement, and promote economic development.
About the grants, Gov. Mike Parson said, “Some of these projects have been envisioned for more than 20 years, but they lacked the funding to make them a reality. We appreciate Missouri’s federal delegation, Senator Roy Blunt, and President Trump’s administration for their commitment to infrastructure, especially in rural Missouri. These infrastructure investments will play a major role in ensuring we have the framework for access and expansion in the future.”
The grants were awarded through the department’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program, which is allocated for nationally and regionally significant projects.
The five projects selected by the federal transportation department are as follows:
$25 million for the Buck O’Neil Bridge over the Missouri River in Kansas City
$25 million for the Bella Vista Bypass (I-49) in McDonald County
$19.8 million for the SEMO Port
$10.4 million for the City of Maryville’s South Main Corridor Improvement Project
$10+ million for the Sedalia Railroad Spur
