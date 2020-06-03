× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Danny Ray “D.J.” Montgomery Jr., 50, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday May 5, 2020. He was born March 21, 1970 at Madison Medical Center, the son Kathy and Danny Montgomery Sr.

Preceding D.J. in death were his father Danny Montgomery Sr.; infant son Jared Montgomery; and grandparents Elizabeth and Truman Combs of Marquand and Wilbur and Jean Montgomery of Fredericktown.

D.J. is survived by his mother Kathy (Herbert Sr.) Hatfield; children Jenna Carrell Montgomery and Jacob Armes; granddaughters Elle Carrell and Payton Hollman; grandsons Aydan Armes and Ryker Armes; sisters Danetta (Jim) Pierson of Farmington, Sarah (Joe) Reichard, Samantha (Jason) Musket, Tammy (Brian) Vogt and Debra McEuen, all of Fredericktown; and aunts and uncles Cleta and William Houart of Farmington, Sissy and Gilbert Combs of Marquand, and Debbie and Ernie Robinson of Fredericktown.

D.J. was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed playing guitar, writing songs, camping, fun trivia facts, fishing, golf, history, making people laugh, making memories with the people he loved, and using the perfect movie quote at just the right time. He also enjoyed teaching his grandchildren, nieces and nephews new things. D.J. worked as a driller for Pense Brothers Drilling Company in Fredericktown.

A memorial service was held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating.

To plant a tree in memory of Danny Montgomery, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.