DESLOGE -- Glen Pyeatt, 88, of Desloge, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018, at his residence. He was born on Wednesday, August 7, 1929, in St. Louis to the late Jesse J. and Loretta (Minnemann) Pyeatt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Arthur Pyeatt.
Glen proudly served his country in the Marine Corp during the Korean War. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills, Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post 416 in Farmington. He loved collecting guns, stamps, coins, and old alarm clocks.
Glen is survived by his loving wife Pat (Buehrig) Pyeatt; daughters, Geralyn Coleman and husband Tim, Gina Baldwin and husband Terry; five grandchildren, Ryan Coleman (Margie Hill), Jennifer Coleman (Trey Richardson), Jessica Baldwin and fiance’ Josh Rackovan, Brian Baldwin (Lindsey Johnston), Mackenzie Baldwin; two great-grandchildren, Ayden Coleman and Tolley Richardson; and one sister, Jean Breckle along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 30, 2018, at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills with Rev. Mark S. Ebert and Father Jim French officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials can be made to Our Lady of Fatima. View tribute and share your memories and condolences at czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.