FARMINGTON -- Nicholas Pirtle, age 58, of Farmington passed away on September13. Instate Thursday, September 19 from 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

