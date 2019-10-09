{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Daniel McCord

McCord

Dan McCord, 66, of Herculaneum, died October 2, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. He was born October 16, 1952, in Bonne Terre, to Robert Eugene and Hilda Louise (Yarbrough) McCord. 

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert McCord; and granddaughter, Taylor McCord.

Dan is survived by his daughter, Tammy McCord; grandson, Corey Daniel McCord – Flaherty and wife Rebecca; great-grandchildren, Castyn, and Tatum is on the way; mother, Hilda McCord; sister, Marion Bunch; niece, Robbin Scuras; and nephew, Jonathan Bunch.

Dan was the past president of the Independent Electrical Contractors. He loved his family, great-grandson, and his dogs, Carma and Skooch.

Funeral service was Saturday, October 5, 2019, at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, with Pastor Greg McCord officiating. Interment was at Adam Hillcrest Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to the Farmington Pet Adoption. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.czboyer.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments